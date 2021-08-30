U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,423.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,438.25
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.30
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.39
    -2.45 (-13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,971.05
    -349.43 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.07
    +34.17 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,773.14
    +132.00 (+0.48%)
     

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 27 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 27.4232

£ 23.8072

Estimated MTD return

0.79 %

0.83 %

Estimated YTD return

5.74 %

4.56 %

Estimated ITD return

174.23 %

138.07 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 21.80

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-20.51 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,800.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-24.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,364,769

294,494

Held in treasury

350,000

N/A

Shares Issued

12,714,769

294,494

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 231.9901

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£ 126.4025

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. American Software soared 8% last week. The market liked the latest report out of provider of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • ‘We can’t afford to leave’: Some unable to flee ahead of Hurricane Ida

    Robert Owens was feeling defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S.

  • Stocks Up, Futures Steady on Dovish Powell Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Monday and Treasuries held an advance, bolstered by Jerome Powell’s signal that pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually. Japan led gains and Chinese technology stocks advanced on bargain hunting in the beaten-down sector. U.S. futures were steady after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to raise

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    The company's future might be even brighter than its recent past. With many contracts already in place and BioNTech estimating capacity of 3 billion doses this year and up to 4 billion next year, analysts are expecting much of the same for 2022. Pfizer and Moderna have both already raised prices in more-recent supply deals.

  • Zoom Dead Money So Far in 2021

    Competitors are offering alternatives to the popular platform at the same time that lockdowns have drawn huge political opposition.

  • Is Teladoc Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, TDOC Stock Chart Say

    According to MarketSmith, the number of mutual funds owning a piece of Teladoc stock has climbed steadily.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMC Stock

    In 2020, we saw the birth of "meme stocks": businesses in dire straits that nevertheless garnered significant retail investor interest. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is among them with shares up over 600% in the past year. Here are three warning signs that should have AMC investors rethinking their position.