U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.50
    +22.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,059.00
    +149.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,136.75
    +103.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.20
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4130
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,083.40
    +750.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.15
    +5.41 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 19 Jan 2022.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 28.6809

£ 24.8684

Estimated MTD return

-1.78 %

-1.73 %

Estimated YTD return

-1.78 %

-1.73 %

Estimated ITD return

186.81 %

148.68 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 23.40

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-18.41 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,940.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-21.99 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,387,061

130,254

Held in treasury

N/A

N/A

Shares Issued

12,387,061

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 247.1850

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£ 132.2800

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Mo

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Wednesday

    Along with many other growth stocks, the electric car maker's shares have had a rough start to 2022.

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If premarket trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after Nasdaq enters correction territory

    U.S. stock futures traded sideways Wednesday evening after a turbulent day in markets that saw the Nasdaq close in correction territory – or at least 10% down from its peak – as rising bond yields and concerns around tighter monetary policy continued to plague investors.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.