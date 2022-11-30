U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.75
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,901.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,534.25
    +9.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.10
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.51
    +0.31 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1959
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4630
    -0.1710 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,878.50
    +393.35 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.90
    +12.18 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·4 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29 Nov 2022.

Estimated NAV

 

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€    27.4921

£    24.1404

Estimated MTD return

-2.21 %

-2.10 %

Estimated YTD return

-5.85 %

-4.60 %

Estimated ITD return

174.92 %

141.40 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€    22.40

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-18.52 %

N/A

 

 

 

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-17.15 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,303,450

130,254

Held in treasury

9,664

N/A

Shares Issued

12,313,114

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€   240.2672

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£   128.7575

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Workday, CrowdStrike

    Software stocks like Workday and CrowdStrike are the biggest movers in after-hours trading.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to

  • Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM

    The largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. announced that its wallet will no longer be supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Stellar (XLM).

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Apple’s Historic Buyback Keeps Investors Captivated

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has shelled out more than $550 billion buying back its own shares over the past decade, more than any other US company, and the technology juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThis Is Where Luxu

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • Yield Curve Inversion Reaches New Extremes

    The 10-year Treasury is yielding less than the 2-year note by the largest amount since the 1980s. This unusual relationship between yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • The Microsoft stock sell-off is overdone, analyst says

    Microsoft's stock drop of about 29% so far in 2022 amid growth concerns now looks overdone, Morgan Stanley says.