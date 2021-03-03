U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.50
    +18.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,500.00
    +142.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,147.25
    +92.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.00
    +27.90 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.06
    +0.31 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.74
    -0.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.10
    +0.75 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3952
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8530
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,604.13
    +1,002.82 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.08
    +8.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 02 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 26.4308

£ 23.0870

Estimated MTD return

0.24 %

0.24 %

Estimated YTD return

1.91 %

1.40 %

Estimated ITD return

164.31 %

130.87 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 21.30

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-19.41 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,800.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-22.03 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

13,045,769

294,494

Held in treasury

150,000

N/A

Shares Issued

13,195,769

294,494

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 222.1698

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£ 122.4234

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency desk amid bitcoin boom

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients from next week, a person familiar with the matter said. The team will sit within the U.S. bank's Global Markets division, the person said. The desk is part of Goldman's activities within the fast-growing digital assets sector, which also includes projects involving blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies, the person said.

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yields dip for third straight day

    Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Council of Foreign Relations at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) while Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks to a virtual event of the Economic Club of New York at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). Fed officials in recent days have largely been in sync in their comments that they do not see inflation becoming problematic, after Chair Jerome Powell indicated last week the central bank will remain accommodative until inflation has exceeded 2%. "Back in August they made a major transitional shift in the nature of monetary policy and it wasn’t fully appreciated at the time, and people are slowly coming around to understanding this Fed is really, really focused on this concept of maximum employment because they sense the global deflationary pressures," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • Zoom has more than $4 billion in cash — here's how they may spend it

    Zoom is sitting on a monster cash pile. The company's CFO Kelly Steckleberg explains how they may spend some of the money.

  • The truth about Warren Buffett’s investment track record

    Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, will probably go down as the greatest investor in history.

  • Analysis: U.S. bond derivatives signal calm, but economic fundamentals could spur more sell-offs

    After a sharp sell-off last week, U.S. Treasuries have stabilized with bond market indicators and derivatives positioning pointing to near-term calm, but an improving economy could trigger another slide in their prices. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a one-year high of 1.614% on Thursday in what investors called a "tantrum without the taper," as the market sold off on expectations that an economic rebound would force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary conditions sooner than anticipated. While yields could spike again, analysts and investors pointed to moves in inflation breakevens, swap spreads and put options on Treasury debt exchange-traded funds as evidence of temporary calm.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

    Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Monday's surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. "It was such a strong opening to the month yesterday that investors could be short-term focused and saying, 'Let's take some of the profits that we saw yesterday,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. March began with a bang on Monday as global equities markets rose, the S&P 500 had its best day since June 5 and bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff.

  • Novavax CEO: If FDA waits for US data, 'the lag will be a couple of months' for its vaccine

    Novavax (NVAX) is hoping its trial data from the United Kingdom and South Africa can be aggregated and used to apply for an emergency use authorization (EAU) in the U.S. to help expedite the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Wall Street Bullishness Is Becoming a Contrarian Sell Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past.A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a level that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by sell-side strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal, a team including Savita Subramanian wrote Monday.“The last time the indicator was this close to ‘Sell’ was June 2007 after which we generally saw 12-month returns of minus 13%,” the strategists said, adding even current levels signal below-average equity returns over the next year. “We‘ve found Wall Street bullishness to be a reliable contrarian indicator.”Last week’s worries about the impact of higher bond yields on stocks evaporated Monday, with U.S. equities notching their biggest advance since June. Optimism is evident from the record amount of cash poured into stock ETFs in February as investors bet additional fiscal stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will supercharge growth.The S&P 500 is up about 4% so far this year and some 32% over the last 12 months. The Bank of America gauge rose nearly 1 point to 59.2% in February.“The current level is forecasting 12-month returns of just 7%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12-month forecast of 16% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis,” the BofA team wrote.While investors seem to have come to terms with the recent upheaval in bond markets for now, an ongoing shakeout could spark fresh angst, particularly if real yields keep rising.The correlation between U.S. equities and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields dropped to the most negative in five years last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That suggests further increases in real yields could hurt the S&P 500 index.(Updates with more on bond yields from the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Heads Back Toward $50K, Rebounding From Disastrous Week

    The largest cryptocurrency was up more than 8% Monday, rebounding after its worst seven-day stretch since the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020.

  • Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy in the wake of power outages that caused an energy crisis during the winter freeze last month.Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for Chapter 11 in Texas after racking up an estimated $2.1 billion in charges over seven days of the freeze. Last year, it cost cooperative members $774 million for power for all of 2020.The magnitude of the charges “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos highest liquidity levels in recent years, Executive Vice President Clifton Karnei said in a bankruptcy court declaration. The cooperative on Feb. 25 told state grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that it wouldn’t pay the $2.1 billion sum, and Karnei resigned from Ercot’s board of directors, court papers show.Read More: Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy CrisisBrazos had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy, Karnei said. Chapter 11 protection lets Brazos keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The cooperative listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each.“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding, spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp., court papers show. Brazos had A+ credit grade from Fitch Ratings and an A from S&P Global Ratings prior to the bankruptcy.Brazos, a member-owned power provider serves customers across 68 Texas counties, stretching from just north of Houston to near the Texas panhandle, court papers show.The bankruptcy is likely to be one of many after four million homes and businesses went without heat, light and water during the deep winter freeze last month, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. The state’s broader market set a record for the most expensive week of power in U.S. history. The impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge, with some racking up huge losses while oil and gas producers saw their output halted.Companies that failed to produce electricity were forced to buy power as prices soared. Ercot says it’s $1.3 billion short of what it needs to pay generators for what was produced. This puts huge financial pressure on utilities that managed to keep producing power, as well as those that failed.Ercot has stopped payments to some utilities as it tries to manage defaults. If the grid operator fails to completely cover defaults, the resulting costs would be passed onto all market participants.Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market on Feb. 26.The supplier charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale markets, therefore passing the costs straight on to consumers. Ercot revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.Fitch Ratings put all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within Ercot on rating watch negative last month, citing concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term.The case is Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., 21-30725, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).(Updates with financial details beginning in paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities

    Walmart-owned Flipkart will sell groceries online in more Indian cities, as it seeks to compete better with Amazon and Reliance in an e-commerce market that has grown rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories," said Manish Kumar, senior vice president at Flipkart, adding that the company had seen increased demand for the service from smaller cities in 2020.

  • Gold Set for Fifth Straight Drop as Treasury Yields Resume Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, heading for a fifth straight decline as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields advanced.The rate on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points, dimming the appeal of the metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The 30-year bond’s yield rose as much as 8 basis points. The moves follow a whipsawing of U.S. rates late last week.Bullion fell more than 6% in February, the biggest monthly drop in four years, as expectations for recovering economies boosted bond yields. Hedge funds and other large speculators have cut their bullish wagers on gold futures and options to the lowest since May 2019, while holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal have slid.“Gold is continuing to follow the U.S. bond yield trends very closely,” Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, said in a note.Some analysts say bullion’s allure as a hedge against inflation could eventually help shore up demand.Gold “has responded more to the combination of rising confidence and rising yields than to any fear of untoward inflationary pressures,” StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said in a note. Bullion still has medium-term tailwinds from “the massive amount of liquidity in the financial system, with trillions of dollars of capital looking for a home.”Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.74 an ounce by 2:46 p.m. in New York. Futures for April delivery on the Comex fell 0.3% to settle at $1,723 an ounce. Silver and platinum also declined, while palladium climbed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Faces Long Odds in Bid for Sixth Straight Monthly Gain

    Bitcoin started March nicely but whether it can match its previous winning streak is yet to be seen.

  • Danone Plans to Sell China Dairy Stake to Appease Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danone is preparing to sell its stake in a Chinese dairy company to fund stock buybacks as the French company tries to boost shareholder returns amid pressure from disgruntled investors.Danone said Sunday it plans to sell its stake in China Mengniu Dairy Co., which has a market value of more than $2 billion, later this year. Most of the proceeds would be used to fund share repurchases. Danone shares rose as much as 2.6%.The announcement comes hours before Danone’s board reportedly meets to discuss its response to calls from investors such as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for management changes. Danone Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is facing demands for him to give up one or both of his positions at the company, which he has led since 2014.China Mengniu climbed 1.5% early Monday amid a broader market rally in Hong Kong. Shares of the company, which makes milk, ice cream and cheese, have gained 54% over the past 12 months.Faber said last month that Danone will divest assets that don’t contribute to profitable growth. The CEO is under scrutiny after Danone shares lost a quarter of their value last year. Bluebell Capital Partners has also called on the company to replace him.Danone CEO to Open Talks With Shareholders as Sales DeclineDanone first took a stake in Mengniu in 2013. Its 9.8% holding is currently held indirectly in a venture with COFCO Corp., Mengniu’s biggest shareholder, and first Danone will convert the investment into a direct holding.The conversion process is subject to regulatory approval and the divestiture could take place in one or several transactions, depending on market conditions, the French company said. The book value of the holding is 850 million euros ($1.03 billion).Mengniu said in a statement it respects Danone’s decision and the move won’t affect its business strategies and plans. The move will cut COFCO’s holding to 21.4% from the current 31.3%.The Chinese dairy maker is expected to post a 17% profit decline for 2020 amid the pandemic’s disruption of the supply chain and logistics, after reporting profit growth of more than 30% in both 2018 and 2019.Danone said that China will remain highly strategic for the company following the sale. The company started a strategic review in October, when it also announced plans to sell smaller businesses such as the Vega protein-powder brand and operations in Argentina.(Updates with market value of stake in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Will RBA Resort to ‘Tough Talk’ to Defend Its Credibility?

    The RBA is widely expected to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates, while also addressing the market dislocation.