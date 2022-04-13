U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.50
    +25.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,308.00
    +169.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,053.00
    +108.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.90
    +16.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.96
    +0.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.30
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    -1.08 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.1120
    +0.7240 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,096.40
    -110.94 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.72
    +14.22 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.82
    +5.16 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGHS.AS
  • BGHL.L
  • BGHS.L
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 12 Apr 2022.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 28.5906

£ 24.8191

Estimated MTD return

0.48 %

0.52 %

Estimated YTD return

-2.09 %

-1.92 %

Estimated ITD return

185.91 %

148.19 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 23.60

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-17.46 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-19.42 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,316,588

130,254

Held in treasury

N/A

N/A

Shares Issued

12,316,588

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 247.1838

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£ 132.1623

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • AMD Rallies Support from Reddit Traders

    AMD's diehard supporters are sticking with the semiconductor company even as its stock price struggles.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Following Warner Bros. Discovery Spinoff? J.P. Morgan Weighs In

    On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery began trading as a separate entity for the first time after being spun off from AT&T (T). By choosing to go down the tax-free route rather than pursue a more complicated split-off, the spinoff appears to have resonated well with investors. One reason for the positivity revolves around a sense the company will now be able to fully turn its attention to the wireless market, where T faces stiff competition. Mirroring investor sentiment, J.P. Morgan’s Philip Cusick

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.