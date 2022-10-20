U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.75
    -22.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,386.00
    -74.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,047.50
    -105.75 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.20
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +1.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9788
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    +0.73 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9180
    +0.1030 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,135.84
    -49.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.73
    -3.96 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.22
    -7.77 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

BGI Australia Receives NATA Certification for Clinical Whole Exome Sequencing

·3 min read

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI Australia's lab has achieved accreditation from the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) to perform clinical Whole Exome Sequencing in Australia, paving the way for the global life sciences company to provide clinical sequencing services for identifying possible disease-causing genetic changes.

The lab will start to provide clinical services in Australia for the first time after receiving NATA's Human Pathology Laboratory Accreditation, adding to the numerous regulatory approvals that BGI Group has received for its global labs and operations. The NATA accreditation adopts the internationally-recognised ISO 15189 and meets the accreditation standards for pathology laboratories set by the National Pathology Accreditation Advisory Council (NPAAC).

"As a world-class life sciences organization, BGI Group continues to lead the development of the industry, including a strong emphasis on quality management," said Dr. Ye Yin, CEO of BGI Group. "We will continue to simultaneously develop science, technology, standards, quality and intellectual property, with the aim of driving further developments that improve the health of mankind."

The 460 square metre BGI Australia laboratory, located at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, has been empowering Australian researchers in their life sciences research projects. The NATA-accredited clinical Whole Exome Sequencing service will expand the lab's services to a broader community. The Whole Exome Sequencing services will be conducted on MGI DNBSEQ-G400 sequencers, a high-throughput genetic sequencer which has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency of the Australian government.

The accreditation helps BGI Australia to provide services to clinical labs, hospitals, and other partners to detect changes in the exome that contribute to rare genetic and paediatric diseases. Building on lessons from the accreditation process, BGI Australia will look to expand its testing scope and demonstrate its capabilities in clinical solutions, as well as seek partnerships in technology transfer.

"NATA's accreditation procedures are extremely rigorous, and it is a significant achievement that our laboratory, the MGI DNBSEQ-G400 platform that performs clinical Whole Exome Sequencing, and the procedures implemented by our technicians have qualified for the NATA accreditation," said Dr. Bicheng Yang, Director of BGI Australia. "We will continue to improve and increase the accessibility of clinical sequencing to clinical laboratories, research institutes and hospitals."

Everything has to meet NATA's quality system requirements, including a four-layer document system of Quality Management, Quality Procedure, Standard Operating Procedures, and Record Management. To ensure continued compliance to all quality standards, the laboratory will be regularly reviewed by NATA.

Data communication, storage and the process for data deletion are a critical part of NATA's certification of the lab, which operates a closed loop system. All of the lab's data are stored in Australia. BGI Australia must maintain NPAAC criteria for the preservation and deletion of data involved in the process.

Globally, BGI Group has more than 100 international quality system certifications, which govern how its laboratories operate and ensure the company meets all local regulations, particularly around data regulation and personal privacy.

"The BGI Australia local staff are some of the highest quality I have worked with," said Dr Peter Kaub, a genetic pathologist and medical consultant to BGI Australia for clinical Whole Exome Sequencing. "Receiving accreditation means that they can now service clinical Whole Exome Sequencing for any laboratories or hospitals that require it. This is the biggest growth area in medicine and any extra testing capacity is important as it may allow more patients to get results in a more timely manner."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgi-australia-receives-nata-certification-for-clinical-whole-exome-sequencing-301654541.html

SOURCE BGI Group

Recommended Stories

  • Genetic Networks Founder on Bridging DAOs With Drug Discovery

    Genetic Networks founder and chairman Gennaro D'Urso joins "First Mover" host Christine Lee and DeFi Education Fund’s Policy Director Miller Whitehouse-Levine to discuss the limitations of the pharmaceutical industry and ways in which DAOs can benefit drug discovery.

  • How PharmaDAO Could Disrupt Drug Discovery

    Genetic Networks founder and chairman Gennaro D'Urso joins "First Mover" to discuss how PharmaDAO could change the future of the pharmaceutical industry following the fallout of a global pandemic.

  • BD (BDX)-Biocorp's Latest Deal to Enhance Tracking Adherence

    BD's (BDX) newest agreement is expected to enable the care provision to transition to alternate settings and improve chronic disease outcomes.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $88.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day.

  • Just Eat delivers Q3 profit as cost cuts outweigh lower order volumes

    (Reuters) -Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest meal delivery company, said on Wednesday it made an underlying quarterly profit earlier than expected as efforts to cut delivery and operating expenses offset falling orders. The food delivery sector was one of the big beneficiaries of the pandemic, but that effect has waned as consumers, faced with surging prices, have started to cut back. But Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen said in a media call the company did not see much impact from the cost-of-living crunch in the quarter as markets continued to stabilise after COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Lam Research warns of up to $2.5 billion revenue hit from U.S. curbs on China exports

    Under sweeping regulations announced by the Joe Biden administration earlier this month, U.S. companies must stop supplying Chinese chipmakers with equipment that can produce relatively advanced chips unless they first obtain a license. "We have taken the necessary steps to ensure full compliance with the rules and have ceased shipments and support as required," Chief Executive Officer Timothy Archer said on an analyst call. Lam Research, which gets 30% of its business from China, is the latest company to flag a hit from the sales restrictions.

  • Synopsys (SNPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Synopsys (SNPS) closed at $292.27, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day.

  • Independent Bank (IBCP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Independent Bank (IBCP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Credit Suisse Puts Its US Asset Management Unit For Sale, Looks For Capital Infusion

    Battered Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) recently launched a process to sell its U.S. asset management arm, dubbed Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM). The unit is expected to draw interest from private equity firms and other asset managers, said the source, who spoke anonymously to discuss private information. The source added that there was no guarantee of a sale, and Credit Suisse could ultimately retain the business. Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 133% Upside in Cara (CARA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for Cara (CARA) points to a 132.9% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Bitcoin Volume Matters More Than Volatility, Cumberland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto volatility might be way down, prompting warnings from analysts about investor interest in the digital-asset sector. But it’s not volatility that matters -- it’s volumes.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’A Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenTrump Special Master Has ‘No

  • Johnson & Johnson Stock Can Fly if It Clears This Level

    Given that J&J beat consensus earnings expectations by 7 cents a share, one could argue that the fourth-quarter results (and raised guidance) are already baked into the current stock price. In this zone, we find a bevy of moving averages, including the 21-week, 50-week and 200-day.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Grocery Outlet (GO) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold

    Grocery Outlet's (GO) store-growth endeavors and product offerings are encouraging. GO's flexible sourcing and distribution business model also bodes well.

  • IBM Quarterly Results Beat Estimates; Firm Raises Revenue Guidance

    IBM stock jumped as it reported third-quarter results after the close Wednesday that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines.

  • BitKeep Hacker Moves $1M in Binance Coin Through Tornado Cash

    An unknown attacker stole $1 million in Binance Coin (BNB) from BitKeep's Token Swap feature and transferred them to Tornado Cash.

  • Salary transparency: where companies can start

    Paul Lewis is chief customer officer at Adzuna, the smarter job search engine. He brings over 20 years of experience scaling high-growth digital businesses.

  • STRL or ALFVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    STRL vs. ALFVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.