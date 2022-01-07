U.S. markets closed

BGL Announces the Majority Recapitalization of Persona Signs by Exeter Street Capital Partners to form Persona-Triangle

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of a majority stake of Persona Signs (Persona) to Exeter Image Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of Exeter Street Capital Partners (Exeter), the private equity affiliate of Patriot Capital Group. Persona will be operated side by side with Triangle Sign & Service, an existing portfolio company of Exeter, under the name "Persona-Triangle." Members of the Persona-Triangle leadership team, in addition to Harbert Credit Solutions, NewSpring Mezzanine, and Northcreek Mezzanine, partnered with Exeter on this transaction. BGL's Industrials Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Persona in the process. This transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in industrial investment banking, advising company founders and executives across a range of Industrials sub-sectors.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of a majority stake of Persona Signs (Persona) to Exeter Image Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of Exeter Street Capital Partners (Exeter), the private equity affiliate of Patriot Capital Group. Persona will be operated side by side with Triangle Sign & Service, an existing portfolio company of Exeter, under the name “Persona-Triangle.”

BGL's Industrials Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Persona in the process.

The transaction also included the sale-leaseback of three single-tenant facilities — two in Watertown, SD, and one in Madison, SD. Persona's shareholders were represented by BGL's Real Estate Advisors team on the sale-leaseback component of the deal.

The specific terms of both the operating company and sale-leaseback transactions were not disclosed.

Persona is one of the largest national providers of commercial signage, adaptive electronic messaging centers, digital menu boards, energy-efficient smart lighting, and electric vehicle charging solutions to the hospitality, QSR, convenience store, large-format, and corporate image sectors. Its turnkey solutions include in-house research and development, proprietary design and engineering, LED optimization and remote monitoring system integration, site- and permit-planning, and start-to-finish project management. Additionally, its state-of-the-art production and advanced digital capabilities provide the capacity and expertise to support the largest brand and sign programs in the world.

Together, Persona-Triangle forms one of the largest signage, lighting, and facility services companies in the United States.

Greg Kulesa of Persona will assume the title of Group CEO of Persona-Triangle. Mike Peterson will remain President of Persona, and Craig Horn will remain Chief Operating Officer of Persona. Steve Altshuler will remain President of Triangle.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

Industrials Contacts:


Real Estate Advisors Contacts:




Andrew K. Petryk


Anthony D. Delfre

Managing Director & Principal


Managing Director

Head of Industrials


Head of Real Estate Advisors

apetryk@bglco.com


adelfre@bglco.com

216.920.6613


216.920.6615




Justin A. Wolfort


Daniel A. DiCarro

Director


Director

Industrials


Real Estate Advisors

jwolfort@bglco.com


216.920.6631

216.920.6629


ddicarro@bglco.com

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-majority-recapitalization-of-persona-signs-by-exeter-street-capital-partners-to-form-persona-triangle-301456011.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

