/C O R R E C T I O N -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company/

In the news release, BGL Announces New Partnership Between Synergy Plastic Surgery and Pinnacle Dermatology, issued 12-Dec-2022 by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the "Deal Announcement" visual was incorrect as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

BGL Announces New Partnership Between Synergy Plastic Surgery and Pinnacle Dermatology

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership between Synergy Plastic Surgery, a highly regarded plastic surgery practice based in Austin, Texas, and Pinnacle Dermatology. BGL's Healthcare investment banking team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Synergy Plastic Surgery. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This transaction furthers BGL's deep knowledge of plastic surgery M&A and more broadly, the provider services sector.

This transaction furthers BGL's deep knowledge of plastic surgery M&A—and more broadly, the provider services sector—and represents its ninth completed transaction involving dermatology and cosmetic services providers.

Synergy Plastic Surgery (Synergy) consists of a team of twelve providers, led by six highly regarded, board-certified plastic surgeons who specialize in cosmetic plastic surgery at their four offices in the Round Rock and Austin areas. The doctors also specialize in body contouring procedures, including plastic surgery after weight loss, liposuction, and tummy tucks. In addition, Synergy provides a full array of MedSpa services. Synergy serves the communities surrounding Austin, San Antonio, and other cities, including Killeen, Cedar Park, Leander, and Pflugerville.

With more than 145 locations in 17 states, Pinnacle Dermatology (Pinnacle) is the nation's largest female-founded and owned dermatology network in the United States. Pinnacle is the premier source of all aspects of skin care and appearance enhancement care. Their combination of talented dermatological and plastic surgery professionals are focused on the highest quality care, convenient access, and superior outcomes.

The new partnership with Synergy furthers Pinnacle's commitment to growing its national organization through partnering with market leaders in dermatology and cosmetic services.

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for physician practice M&A, plastic surgery M&A and related technical services, with a long track record of expertise in physician practice valuation and in successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice. With healthcare investment banking industry expertise, tenacious processing, and creative deal structuring, coupled with global access to the most active healthcare and life sciences investors, BGL's advisors execute transactions effectively and efficiently, and consistently exceed our clients' expectations.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-new-partnership-between-synergy-plastic-surgery-and-pinnacle-dermatology-301700783.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

