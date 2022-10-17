U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,674.72
    +91.65 (+2.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,167.15
    +532.32 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,655.10
    +333.71 (+3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.04
    +48.63 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.50
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +8.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    +0.52 (+2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    +0.0119 (+1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0060
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0177 (+1.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9100
    +0.1900 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,513.93
    +376.37 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.07
    +7.60 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit!

BGL Announces the Real Estate Sale of Gastroenterology Health Partners

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the real estate sale of Gastroenterology Health Partners, totaling approximately 20,544 rentable square feet in New Albany, Indiana, to Flagship Healthcare Properties. BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team served as consultants to the seller in the transaction.

Brown Gibbons Lang &amp; Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the real estate sale of Gastroenterology Health Partners, totaling approximately 20,544 rentable square feet in New Albany, Indiana, to Flagship Healthcare Properties. BGL’s Healthcare Real Estate team served as consultants to the seller in the transaction.
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the real estate sale of Gastroenterology Health Partners, totaling approximately 20,544 rentable square feet in New Albany, Indiana, to Flagship Healthcare Properties. BGL’s Healthcare Real Estate team served as consultants to the seller in the transaction.

BGL's Healthcare Real Estate team served as consultants to the seller in the transaction.

Gastroenterology Health Partners, a division of OneGI, is the largest independent gastroenterology group in the region with 18 physicians, 12 advanced practice providers, and four locations spread across Louisville, Lexington, and Southern Indiana. The New Albany location is its home base, with 13 providers offering in-office pathology, research, infusion, and motility services. In addition to services provided in the office, the group offers a wide array of additional procedures such as upper and lower endoscopy, ERCP, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes, endoscopic mucosal resection, endoscopic ultrasound, and ablation procedures at various surgical centers and hospitals in the surrounding area.

BGL's Healthcare Real Estate Investment team is a leading advisor to private and institutional healthcare organizations, offering capital market strategies and solutions including sale/leaseback transactions, asset disposition, debt/equity recapitalization, private placement, and tax deferred UPREIT structures. With our investment banking and brokerage professionals working together seamlessly to ensure fluid transactions, we help our clients maximize their healthcare real estate investment and valuation.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang &amp; Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-real-estate-sale-of-gastroenterology-health-partners-301651171.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Shot Higher Monday

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq was leading the charge, with electric vehicle (EV) growth stocks like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rising as much as 6% and 8.7%, respectively. EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was an even bigger gainer. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Rivian was still higher by 5.9%, Lucid by 6.8%, and Canoo by 18%.

  • Analysts Estimate IBM (IBM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for (Revised)

    IBM (IBM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • These 3 Lithium Stocks Have More Than Doubled in 2 Years. Can They Do It Again?

    The electric vehicle revolution should continue to propel select lithium stocks higher over the long term.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought Last Week

    I don't mind going out in the rain, and that's probably why I didn't have a problem buying stocks last week. I bought a new stock and added to two existing positions last Wednesday. What was in my shopping bag?  I was a buyer of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) last week.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • 4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes

    Paying attention to big price swings is useful mostly to determine those opportunistic times to "buy low." The four stocks are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). Boring old pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is the largest holding in my portfolio.

  • Tesla and Netflix Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

    Stocks jumped out to a strong start to the new week as investors took some solace from measures taken internationally to calm bond markets in Europe and elsewhere. As of 10 a.m. ET Monday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was leading the way higher, climbing by more than 3%. Adding to the already considerable volatility that investors have become accustomed to lately, third-quarter earnings season is ramping up, and some much-watched companies are on tap to reveal their latest financial results this week.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Could Be 36% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the October share price for Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]

  • Schwab (SCHW) Up as Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Jump

    Higher interest rates, no fee waivers and robust brokerage account numbers support Schwab's (SCHW) Q3 earnings.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Gol Linhas and Copa Holdings

    Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Gol Linhas and Copa Holdings are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

    Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized. Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.