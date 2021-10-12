U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.84
    -17.35 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,340.31
    -155.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,445.04
    -41.16 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +13.81 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.40
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5860
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,645.93
    -2,025.89 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.19
    -13.58 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

BGL Announces the Sale of Grossman Iron and Steel Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Grossman Iron and Steel Company (Grossman) to The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ), an operating subsidiary of Nucor Corporation (Nucor). BGL's Metals & Metals Processing team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Grossman in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction highlights the deep experience of the BGL team with businesses operating in ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal processing.

Brown Gibbons Lang &amp; Company is pleased to announce the sale of Grossman Iron and Steel Company (Grossman) to The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ), an operating subsidiary of Nucor Corporation (Nucor). BGL&#x002019;s Metals &amp; Metals Processing team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Grossman in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction highlights the experience of the BGL team with businesses operating in ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal processing.
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is pleased to announce the sale of Grossman Iron and Steel Company (Grossman) to The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ), an operating subsidiary of Nucor Corporation (Nucor). BGL’s Metals & Metals Processing team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Grossman in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction highlights the experience of the BGL team with businesses operating in ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal processing.

BGL's Metals &amp; Metals Processing team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Grossman in the process.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Grossman is the largest full-service scrap metal processor serving the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and one of the leading scrap metal processors in the Midwestern United States. Grossman operates strategically located processing facilities adjacent to the Mississippi River, offering both river and direct rail access to its blue-chip consumer base. The company is well-positioned to continue benefiting from its tenured consumer and supplier relationships, access to premium, cost-effective materials, and premier reputation, built from 101 years of providing high-quality service.

DJJ is an operating subsidiary of Nucor (NYSE: NUE), a publicly listed company and one of North America's most diversified steel and steel products companies. Together with its subsidiaries, DJJ operates six regional companies across the U.S. with the capacity to sort and recycle over five million tons of ferrous and nonferrous scrap annually.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang &amp; Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-sale-of-grossman-iron-and-steel-company-301398500.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Recommended Stories

  • How Stage 32 Is Helping Filmmakers Navigate Changes In The Entertainment Industry

    The pandemic changed the way we view and consume entertainment. In 2020, movie theaters and concert venues shut down worldwide, causing an abrupt pause in releases and revenue. The pandemic’s disruption of the film industry left many without work or paychecks for months on end. But once things began to open up and people resumed filming, things accelerated like never before. The number of films and shows released on streaming platforms tripled from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020, and theaters continued to s

  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shareholders have earned a 19% CAGR over the last five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Skyrocket Against Yen

    The US dollar initially pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday, but then turned around to reach above the ¥113.50 level.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Skyrocket Towards ¥155

    The British pound initially dipped ever so slightly to open up the Asian portion of the trading session on Tuesday, but as you can see, we have turned right back around to rally towards the ¥155 level.

  • Second Facebook Whistleblower Agrees To Testify Before Senate

    A second Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) whistleblower tweeted her willingness to testify before Congress, New York Post reports. The former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang claimed to have submitted documents showing "potential criminal violations" to an unspecified U.S. law enforcement agency. Zhang claimed to have testified privately before a European Parliamentary committee in 2020. Zhang posted a memo to Facebook's internal forum accusing the social media giant of failing to tackle hate and m

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire James Dinan. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund, and go directly to read the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan. James Dinan is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager. […]

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ): Investors should keep an eye on Institutional Ownership

    Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have gained as much as 20% in October following a series of analyst upgrades and recommendations. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiated coverage with a $25 price target, saying the company is “a powerful revenue growth story as it ramps share of the consumer financial services.” In September, Jeffries and Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with price targets of $25 and $28 respectively.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.