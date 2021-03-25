U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,909.52
    +20.38 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,619.48
    +199.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,977.68
    +15.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.12
    +48.86 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.54
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.10
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1480
    +0.4140 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,531.62
    -1,451.18 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.27
    +9.35 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

BGL Announces the Sale of a Majority Stake of Rabco Enterprises to Mako Steel

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of a majority stake of Rabco Enterprises LLC (Rabco) to Mako Steel (Mako), a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners. BGL's Industrials team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rabco in the process. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mako and Rabco form the first nationwide, one-stop self-storage service solution for developers and contractors.

Based in Winter Garden, FL, Rabco is a market-leading provider of investment-ready, componentized metal building systems and engineering services to self-storage developers, utility-scale solar installations, and direct end-users. The company's turnkey metal building design, procurement, and self-storage exterior solutions deliver meaningful value to customers through highly appealing aesthetics, shortened development time, and elimination of cost variability.

Mako is a leading provider of metal structures for the self-storage industry. Its services include concept site planning, structural engineering, and metal building systems. Rabco is the first acquisition for Mako since it was acquired by New State Capital Partners in 2019. Mako is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Together, Mako and Rabco form the first nationwide, one-stop self-storage service solution for developers and general contractors, with more than 4,000 installations across the country. Rabco's president and owners will remain with the new combined entity, and its executive team will retain a stake in the business. Mako's CEO will assume the same role in the combined operation.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang &amp; Company)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-sale-of-a-majority-stake-of-rabco-enterprises-to-mako-steel-301256434.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

