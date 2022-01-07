U.S. markets closed

BGL Announces the Sale of Outdoor Edge Cutlery Corporation

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Outdoor Edge Cutlery Corporation (Outdoor Edge), to Revo Brand Group, the parent company of Real Avid. Revo Brands operates in partnership with Vertikal Brands, a holding company established by Clearview Capital. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Outdoor Edge Cutlery Corporation (Outdoor Edge), to Revo Brand Group, the parent company of Real Avid. Revo Brands operates in partnership with Vertikal Brands, a holding company established by Clearview Capital. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in outdoor enthusiast investment banking.

The transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in outdoor enthusiast investment banking and as an advisor to companies across a range of branded consumer products. In addition, Outdoor Edge's growing omni-channel strategy provides significant growth opportunities and represents another core area of focus for BGL's Consumer Investment Banking Group.

Founded in 1988, Outdoor Edge is a category leading, iconic brand delivering high-quality knives and outdoor tools with a long history of sustainable and profitable growth that has been driven by category defining product launches. Outdoor Edge's focus on customer-centric product innovation has led to the company's diverse portfolio of patented, award winning, knives and tools for the Everyday Carry and Hunting categories.

BGL's Consumer Group has an extensive track record in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital-raising services spanning the entire consumer retail spectrum, with deep experience in branded consumer and omni-channel investment banking. BGL's Consumer bankers offer market-leading technical expertise, positioning strategies, and growth-oriented projection models to ensure branded, managed marketplace, omni-channel, and eCommerce DTC & B2B platforms are optimally positioned. The team focuses on providing market participants with expert insights into the trends influencing their business and helping them identify and harvest strategic opportunities in an increasingly complex marketplace.

About Real Avid
New Revo Brand Group, LLC d.b.a. Real Avid (Real Avid) designs, develops and supplies innovative accessories for the outdoor enthusiast. With a focus on the do-it-yourself (DIY) segment of the shooting accessories industry, Real Avid has built a reputation for premium, high-quality cleaning and tool accessories built with the end consumer in mind. Since its founding in 2008, the company has experienced rapid growth resulting from a relentless focus on exploiting existing market gaps while also creating entirely new product categories. Real Avid's consistent introduction of new, differentiated products commands significant loyalty from consumers and retail partners nationwide.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-sale-of-outdoor-edge-cutlery-corporation-301455984.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

