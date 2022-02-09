U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.75
    +9.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,392.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,767.50
    +33.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.00
    +5.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.44
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3800
    -0.1680 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,782.48
    -260.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.01
    -18.85 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,508.17
    +223.65 (+0.82%)
     

The BGL Industrials Insider -- Solid Foundation for Accelerating M&A in Building Products

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secular strength is fueling a white-hot M&A market in Building Products with investor appetite broad-based, according to an industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Growth is in focus, and high-quality deals are attracting significant competition, which is driving up valuations.

Secular strength is fueling a white-hot M&amp;A market in Building Products with investor appetite broad-based, according to an industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang &amp; Company (BGL). Growth is in focus, and high-quality deals are attracting significant competition, which is driving up valuations.
Secular strength is fueling a white-hot M&A market in Building Products with investor appetite broad-based, according to an industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Growth is in focus, and high-quality deals are attracting significant competition, which is driving up valuations.

Growth is in focus, and high-quality deals are attracting significant competition, which is driving up valuations.

Access the BGL Industrials Insider: https://bit.ly/BPInsider

In the report, BGL examines the current state of the market as well as near-term outlook. Macro indicators point to continued growth, echoed by industry participants reporting strong business performance. Residential construction spending was up nearly 15% in December year-over-year. Forecasts for repair and remodeling activity project double-digit growth through year-end. Com­mercial building markets are rebounding with a full recovery anticipated in 2022. While supply chain disruptions, inflation, and a tight labor market persist, consumer demand remains robust with many companies experiencing record backlogs and implementing pricing actions to preserve margins.

2022 is expected to remain very active, buoyed by economic growth and capital availability. The broader private equity market is exhibiting an almost frenetic pace of capital deployment following an unprecedented year for deal making in 2021, with deal volume and value breaking all-time records. Platinum Equity, Dunes Point Capital, The Riverside Company, Centerbridge Partners, and Sun Capital Partners are among the financial sponsors to recently announce new platform investments in the space. Corporate buyers are discerning but moving fast for highly complementary assets. Westlake Chemical, Carlisle Companies, and Nucor headlined deal activity, each announcing billion-plus transactions, while Builders FirstSource, Cornerstone Building Brands, Core & Main, and PGT Innovations were among the notable buyers with multiple tuck-in acquisitions to expand scale and footprint in fragmented marketplaces.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang &amp; Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bgl-industrials-insider----solid-foundation-for-accelerating-ma-in-building-products-301478242.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Recommended Stories

  • Buy Nvidia Stock After Company Nixes $40 Billion Deal for Arm?

    Nvidia stock is falling after it will ditch its plans to acquire Arm. That may not be so bad, though.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy as It Could Hit $200 in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had a forgetful start to the year as shares of the chipmaker plunged close to 21% last month, but it hasn't taken long for the company to regain its mojo on the stock market. AMD stock has recovered a lot of ground over the past few days, aided by a solid fourth-quarter earnings report that handsomely crushed expectations. What's more, the company's 2022 guidance indicates that it is on track to deliver another year of solid growth, which has prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their expectations for AMD stock.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Why Teradata Stock Just Rocketed 24%

    Teradata (NYSE: TDC) stock surged in morning trading today, up 24.2% as of 10:50 a.m. ET, after the data management specialist reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings last night -- and beat analyst predictions with a stick. Heading into last night's report, analysts had forecast that Teradata would earn an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share on sales of $478.6 million. Granted, one way of looking at the numbers is that Teradata missed on sales, pulling in about 1% less revenue than predicted.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for February

    Whether you're looking for growth or big dividends, the healthcare sector's got deals galore.

  • Amgen Gaps Higher On Bullish 2030 Outlook; Why Some Are Questioning It

    Amgen stock gapped up Tuesday after the company issued bullish guidance for 2030, though investors were split on whether it's achievable.

  • Chipotle Q4 earnings boosted by digital surge, sees bigger restaurant footprint

    The California-based burrito chain mostly topped Wall Streets Q4 expectations.

  • Pfizer Stock Fell 2.8%. Did Investors Misunderstand the Revenue Guidance?

    Pfizer shares dropped sharply on Tuesday after the company’s 2022 sales guidance appeared to fall short of expectations. The guidance that Pfizer (ticker: PFE) presented, however, doesn’t take into account future sales of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral, but only sales already made. In its Tuesday earnings release, Pfizer said it expected revenues of between $98 billion and $102 billion in 2022, including Covid-19 vaccine sales of $32 billion and Covid-19 antiviral sales of $22 billion.

  • Peloton still has one other big problem — its board of directors

    Not so fast on Peloton being sold. Here's why.