BGP Acquisition Corp. Approved to Begin Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market Under the Ticker Symbols "BGPPF" and "BGPAF"

·2 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - BGP Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BGP.U) (NEO: BGP.WT.U) (OTCQX: BGPPF) (OTCQX: BGPAF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has been approved to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market at the opening of the market today, April 21, 2021, under the ticker "BGPPF" for the Class A Restricted Voting Shares (the "Shares") and under the ticker "BGPAF" for the Class A Warrants (the "Warrants"). The Corporation's Shares and Warrants will also continue to be listed on the NEO Exchange Inc. under the tickers "BGP.U" and "BGP.WT.U", respectively.

The OTCQX® Best Market offers established companies the advantages of being publicly traded in the U.S. with low cost service fees. Investors benefit from convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes and trusted disclosure. To qualify for the OTCQX Market, companies must meet high standards in financial reporting, corporate governance, and compliance with U.S. securities laws, among certain other requirements. For more information please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

McMillan LLP acted as the Corporation's OTCQX sponsor.

About BGP Acquisition Corp.

BGP Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE BGP Acquisition Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/21/c7205.html

