U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.50
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,780.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,154.25
    -10.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.40
    -3.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.14
    +1.86 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3115
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5570
    -0.2150 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,496.60
    +486.73 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.25
    +8.99 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,719.09
    -17.38 (-0.06%)
     

BGP ACQUISITION CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES ANNUAL UPDATE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BGPAF
  • BGPPF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - BGP Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BGP.U) (NEO: BGP.WT.U) (OTCQX: BGPPF) (OTCQX: BGPAF) (the "Corporation") is reporting its financial results as of December 31, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation's audited annual financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Annual Update

Since the completion of the Corporation's initial public offering on February 4, 2021, management has focused its search on a target business with significant long-term value for the Corporation's shareholders. As a result, the Corporation has had – and continues to have – discussions with various parties regarding a qualifying transaction, but has not finalized definitive agreements in respect of a qualifying transaction and will disclose details regarding any potential transaction if and when it is legally required or otherwise appropriate to do so. The Corporation will continue pursuing the completion of a qualifying transaction prior to the deadline of August 4, 2022 (or November 4, 2022 if the Corporation has executed a letter of intent, agreement in principle or definitive agreement for a qualifying transaction prior to August 4, 2022 but has not yet completed the qualifying transaction), unless that date is extended, with shareholder approval. The Corporation's management team is confident in its ability to identify, evaluate, and execute an attractive qualifying transaction by continuing to leverage the Corporation's network to source a wide spectrum of meaningful investment opportunities. As experienced cannabis investors, management feels the opportunity set within the cannabis sector is strong and given recent price compression combined with strong growth rates and business execution, the sector should provide investors with meaningful upside in the near future. While the Corporation will continue to search for target businesses with a focus on the cannabis and related health and wellness industries, the Corporation is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of completing its qualifying transaction. The Corporation remains committed to delivering value its shareholders and management looks forward to providing appropriate updates in the future.

About BGP Acquisition Corp.

BGP Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. For more information regarding the Corporation's business purpose and qualifying transaction targets, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that a qualifying transaction may not be completed by the Corporation's qualifying transaction deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the qualifying transaction deadline if sought by the Corporation, and the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of any proposed qualifying transaction, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's final prospectus dated January 28, 2021. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE BGP Acquisition Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c4459.html

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, jumped today as shares of some Chinese tech stocks spiked. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings owns an 18.7% stake in the company. Sea's share price was up by 9.6% as of 2:06 p.m. ET.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

    Good news from electric vehicle makers blended nicely with a positive development on the financing front.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.