BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.15

The board of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of February, with investors receiving $0.15 per share. The dividend yield will be 5.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

BGSF's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While BGSF is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 170.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 89%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

BGSF's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, BGSF's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The payments haven't really changed that much since 9 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 35% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think BGSF is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for BGSF that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

