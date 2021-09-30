U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.46
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,355.83
    -34.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,591.13
    +78.69 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.82
    +3.51 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.92
    -0.91 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    +26.00 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.42 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    +0.0057 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7300
    -0.2290 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,113.35
    +863.04 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.91
    -14.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.37
    -19.79 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

BGV closes fourth fund with $110M aimed at immigrant enterprise AI, cross-border startups

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Silicon Valley-based venture capital (VC) firm Benhamou Global Ventures, known as BGV, closed its fourth fund with $110 million to support global enterprise companies.

The new fund is 60% larger than its third fund and will be invested similarly, in seed and Series A startups focused on what general partner Anik Bose said the firm calls the “Enterprise 4.0” domain. That means “AI-first B2B startups that apply deep tech to novel data sets coupled with workflow automation. Most importantly these startups do so without introducing unintended race, gender or age bias while addressing data privacy and security concerns and providing transparency.”

“We believe that the success of AI will be how effectively startups address these ethical issues,” Bose added. “There is a lot of fear about AI — some people associate it with ‘The Terminator’ movie, a loss of jobs or that ‘Big Brother’ is watching, and one of the challenges that happened is that there isn't regulation on ethics right now. We can’t leave it to one company, founder or government, we all have to start doing work there.”

So far, the firm has invested in 28 companies — most recently being a part of Totango’s $100 million round earlier this week, and saw 20 exits.

Bose anticipates adding 14 to 16 new companies to that list via the new fund. There have already been six investments made from the fund so far. The average check size for a seed is $2 million and $4 million for a Series A, he added.

In addition to AI ethics, when Eric Benhamou founded the firm in 2004, he also had a vision of immigrants helping immigrants, Bose said. As such, the company has offices in Palo Alto, Tel Aviv, Paris and Mumbai. Six out of the full-time nine investment team members are immigrants, and all three general partners are immigrants. In terms of the investments, BGV’s portfolio makeup is 95% immigrant entrepreneurs and 60% outside Silicon Valley.

“Immigration is a natural byproduct of our investment strategy,” Bose added. “We needed a diverse team, and we have already lived the journey of the entrepreneurs we invest in. We can empathize and understand what they have to do. We also believe that today, 50% of employees are minorities, and if you have a lack of diversity, you will miss out.”

How artificial intelligence will be used in 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges 29% in Harbinger for Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plunged after a slowdown in store traffic and unrelenting supply chain challenges led the home-goods company to cut its forecast, an ominous sign for the retail industry ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Press

  • Apple iPhone 13 seeing strong demand, Lucid stock jumps, Netflix's 'Squid Games' gambit 

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Cratering Because the Delta Variant and Supply Chain Woes Crushed Its Earnings

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock is tumbling after it reported earnings that fell well short of analyst expectations and cut its guidance. Bed Bath & Beyond also said it would earn between zero and five cents in the third quarter, below forecasts for 28 cents, and lowered its full-year guidance to a range of $0.70 to $1.10, from $1.40 to $1.55. The company blamed the Covid-19 Delta variant and supply chain issues for the miss.

  • 3 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Zhiyuan Sun (Moderna): In my view, now's the time for investors who missed out on Moderna's spectacular gain over the past year to get into the stock.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in October

    Although not all investors are fans of a wildly vacillating market, this volatility is precisely what's encouraged millions of new retail investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. After ending June 2020 with 9.8 million funded accounts, Robinhood had 22.5 million funded accounts as of the end of June 2021. If you're wondering why retail investors have flocked to Robinhood, it looks like a confluence of factors.

  • Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter are among the worst internet stocks for investors right now. These are the best, says Citi.

    Internet stocks will remain "one of the more attractive options in global portfolio allocation," says Citigroup. Here are its picks.

  • CarMax Stock Drops. Things Aren’t Improving Anymore.

    Auto retailer CarMax reported fiscal second quarter 2022 earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. Analysts were looking for $1.87 in per-share earnings. The company posted $1.72 a share.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    These top infrastructure stocks are making boatloads of money even before an infrastructure bill is passed.