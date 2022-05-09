U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

BGV PORTFOLIO COMPANY SCALEFAST TO BE ACQUIRED BY ESW

·3 min read

The acquisition strengthens global eCommerce leader's product offerings and market position

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BGV announced today that its portfolio company Scalefast, the award-winning direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform, will be acquired by global eCommerce leader ESW. ESW, a world leader of enterprise commerce solutions for iconic brands, has agreed to purchase Scalefast in a transaction that is expected to close by mid-year 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Benhamou Global Ventures)
(PRNewsfoto/Benhamou Global Ventures)

BGV identified the transformative power of DTC distribution early on, as part of its Enterprise 4.0 investment thesis.

Scalefast's powerful data analytics driver and turnkey digital 'pop up' stores bolster ESW's market-leading eCommerce solutions for global brands and enhance speed to market for retailers and brands. The acquisition strengthens ESW's product offerings while expanding its market reach in the apparel, beauty, entertainment, gaming and electronics industries. Scalefast founders CEO Nicolas Stehle, CTO Frederic Bocquet and CMO Olivier Schott will join ESW's leadership team, helping drive accelerated growth in revenue and in product innovation.

BGV identified the transformative power of direct-to-consumer distribution early on, as part of its Enterprise 4.0 investment thesis. "As Amazon amassed dominant market share, we understood that enterprise organizations were developing a stronger appetite for alternative direct-to-consumer solutions for their brands," explains BGV General Partner Eric Buatois. "We were impressed by their innovative approach in providing a customizable, enterprise-grade eCommerce platform built for growth. Scalefast boasts an incredibly talented cross-border team, spanning the US, Western Europe and East Asia, and this acquisition is excellent news for all parties involved."

Scalefast CEO Nicholas Stehlé says, "we set out on a mission to create eCommerce experiences that don't compromise between simplicity, speed, and sophistication. Our services are highly synergistic with ESW's and we are excited to to join in a bold vision for the future of DTC commerce globally."

ESW has quickly become the world's leading DTC cross-border eCommerce company, surpassing €1.2B in 2021. The company has established broad strategic partnerships with large enterprise clients representing the world's best-loved brands to simplify and streamline the global shopping experience. Scalefast's technology will improve user analytics and brand commerce operations in the company, while ESW will provide Scalefast clients with enhanced checkout, payment gateway services and logistics offerings.

About Scalefast

Scalefast is a eCommerce solutions provider that simplifies and streamlines the direct-to-consumer process for leading brands. Using a powerful combination of Artificial Intelligence and extensive experience in eCommerce, Scalefast provides scalable infrastructure for the rapid growth of direct-to-consumer business operations. With offices in five countries and customers in countries around the world, the company has been recognized by Red Herring and Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing and most impactful technology companies in Europe.

About BGV

BGV is a global venture capital firm with deep Silicon Valley roots and an exclusive focus on Enterprise 4.0 technology innovation. The partnership sources companies from innovation hubs around the world and deploys financial and human capital from seed stage to IPO. With offices in Palo Alto, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Mumbai, BGV has championed a cross-border venture investing model with a portfolio representing businesses in the US, Israel, Europe, and India. Visit www.bgv.vc to learn more.

Press Contact
Jamie Kim
jamie@bgv.vc
+1.650.324.3680

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgv-portfolio-company-scalefast-to-be-acquired-by-esw-301542932.html

SOURCE Benhamou Global Ventures

