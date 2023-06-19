BH Global (SGX:BQN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in BH Global's (SGX:BQN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BH Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = S$2.3m ÷ (S$88m - S$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, BH Global has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 8.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for BH Global's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of BH Global, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that BH Global is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.6% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 102% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 26%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On BH Global's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that BH Global's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

BH Global does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

While BH Global isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

