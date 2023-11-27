BH Global (SGX:BQN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at BH Global (SGX:BQN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BH Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = S$2.1m ÷ (S$86m - S$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, BH Global has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 8.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating BH Global's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is BH Global's ROCE Trending?

The fact that BH Global is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 3.3% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 84% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 27%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On BH Global's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that BH Global's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has dived 80% over the last three years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

