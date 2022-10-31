U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.33
    -29.73 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,729.00
    -132.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,982.84
    -119.61 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.58
    +0.66 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.28
    -1.62 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.80
    -8.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0085 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0810
    +0.0710 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    -0.0152 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6510
    +1.2310 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,389.08
    -289.87 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.85
    -3.36 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

BH Meraki UAB - unaudited results for the first 9 months of 2022

BH MERAKI UAB
·1 min read
BH MERAKI UAB
BH MERAKI UAB

For the first 9 months of 2022, the loss of BH Meraki UAB before taxation was equal to EUR 583.036 (Q1 – Q3 2021: loss of EUR 271.640) and net loss of the company was equal to EUR 501.075 (Q1 – Q3 2021: loss of EUR 232.250).

As of 30 September 2022 and 31 December 2021, the authorised capital of the company comprised of 2.000.000 ordinary shares at a nominal value of 1 EUR. As of 30 September 2022 and 31 December 2021, the company’s sole shareholder was Baltic Horizon Fund (Estonia).

As of 30 September 2022, the total assets of the company increased to EUR 19.841.636 (31 December 2021: EUR 14.193.354). As of 30 September 2022, the total liabilities of the company increased to EUR 18.999.021 (31 December 2021: EUR 12.848.614).

The company finished the construction of the first Meraki office building tower in September 2022. The first tenants moved into the building during September. The building will start generating cash flow from rental activities all opened units in October 2022.

For more information, please contact: 

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-Mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • Stocks getting downgraded: HanesBrands, Paramount, Caterpillar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts' downgrades on HanesBrands, Paramount, and Caterpillar.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 44.1% to 52.1%, According to Wall Street

    The analysts who follow these fast-growing businesses think their stock prices could shoot much higher.

  • First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    First Solar (FSLR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings

    Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 earnings are likely to have been impacted by lower trading volume.

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Annaly (NLY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Crashed and Burned Today

    The catalyst that sent the self-driving truck start-up tumbling was a report that federal regulators have launched an investigation into whether executives improperly shared proprietary technology with a start-up based in China. A number of federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius) are investigating a relationship between CEO Xiaodi Hou and Hydron, a Chinese start-up focused on self-driving, hydrogen-powered trucks -- a company launched last year by Mo Chen, one of TuSimple's co-founders. After conducting its own investigation, which has been ongoing since July, TuSimple's board of directors took the drastic step of terminating the CEO and removing him from the board.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy

    In this article we present the list of 15 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) headline the group of large cap dividend growth stocks […]

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Amazon (AMZN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Twitter Offers to Buy Back Bonds as Musk Consolidates Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk took further actions on Monday to consolidate control of the company under its new owner, including launching an offer to buy back all of the outstanding bonds and dismissing the board.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finan

  • Should You Really Buy Upstart Stock Right Now?

    One of the market's biggest losers in 2022 is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Its stock price is down nearly 85% year-to-date and it appears nvestors have abandoned the stock, assuming its business model is broken. To understand what happened, we should first look at Upstart's business model.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week

    Earnings season is just about at its peak, and stock market investors have had to balance a number of factors in making their investment decisions. Between macroeconomic factors, the likelihood of yet another Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, and a host of uncertainties on the geopolitical front, it's no wonder that many market participants are scrambling to figure out what to do next. Below, you'll learn more about what investors are expecting from coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and travel accommodations platform disruptor Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) this week.

  • Merck (MRK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Merck (MRK) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Why GameStop and AMC Are Rising Today

    Meme stocks are running higher this morning, even as the market falls. Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were rising 5% and 2.8%, respectively, while the movie theater operator's preferred shares AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) went from an early gain to a 1% loss as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Monday. There was no news to account for the initial jump -- GameStop soared out of the gate, and market circuit breakers kicked in to temporarily halt trading on the stock -- but the shares then began to lose steam.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.