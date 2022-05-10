U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.25
    +39.75 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,416.00
    +255.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,388.75
    +195.00 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.90
    +18.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.76
    +0.67 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    +3.38 (+11.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1790
    -0.1840 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,858.77
    -1,502.62 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    742.27
    -38.10 (-4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.75
    +54.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

BharatPe to claw back founder's shares, terminate 'several' employees

Manish Singh
·2 min read

BharatPe says it has initiated actions to claw back co-founder Ashneer Grover's restricted shares and terminate services of several employees who engaged with sketchy vendors as the Tiger Global-backed fintech startup looks to recover from a strange and tremulous episode early this year.

The Noida-headquartered startup, last valued at $2.85 billion and which helps merchants accept money online and also provides them with working capital, earlier this year launched an investigation into its own co-founder Grover following complaints. It concluded that Grover and people close to him had “siphoned [off] money" and engaged in “extensive misappropriation of company funds.”

BharatPe said on Tuesday that based on the report by Alvarez & Marsal, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and PwC, the startup's board has recommended several measures, including clawing back Grover's restricted shares. The firm did not share how much of Grover's restricted shares it plans to take away, but a source familiar with the matter said that shares of Grover, who starred in India's version of Shark Tank as a "shark," will be diluted down to 7.1%, from 8.5%.

The firm has also enforced a new code of conduct, which is applicable to both senior management and employees, that deals with conflict of interest and other issues, BharatPe said. It has also introduced a new vendor procurement policy to oversee and vet the vendors with whom the startup engages, as well as hired a full-time CHRO and an interim CFO.

Earlier this year, an alleged audio clip surfaced on Twitter of a man — presumed to be Ashneer — hurling abusive and life-threatening statements over a phone call to a Kotak Bank representative over not getting financing to buy shares in fashion e-commerce Nykaa’s IPO. The clip, which went viral on social media, triggered a chain of events that prompted the board to conduct an investigation.

Grover has denied any wrongdoing and in an early televised interview threatened to make public “dirt” on investors and board members if the startup continues to hurt his reputation. He said his investors are “removed from the reality” and treat founders as “slaves.” BharatPe termed his allegations as "baseless lies." Grover resigned from the firm earlier this year.

The startup said it is also removing services of "several employees" in departments who were directly involved with blocked vendors. "If required, the company will be filing criminal cases against some of these employees for the misconduct and act of cheating committed by them against the company," it said.

Meanwhile, Grover is working on a new startup, he said at a recent conference. One thing that he is very clear about for the new startup is that he won't raise money from VCs, he has said.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    UPST earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2022.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Upstart stock plunges 46% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plunged more than 40% in after-hours trading Monday after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Which Battered Blue-Chip Stocks Are Most Oversold?

    Big rallies and massive sell-offs have been the theme going into May 2022. With technology stocks — once again — leading us lower, thanks in part to the 10-year note eclipsing 3%, many of the damaged blue chips are looking beyond oversold. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three of them to see which holds the most bounce-back potential for the year ahead. Each firm may have lost its way, but valuations are starting to become absurd. Boeing (BA) Boeing has done nothi

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Crypto: Why bitcoin’s price is dropping

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin reaching its lowest level since July 2021.

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) plummeted more than 25% on Monday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunged. The popular cryptocurrency has lost more than half its value since reaching its highs near $69,000 in November. Trading in the cryptocurrency has recently correlated more with assets such as technology stocks.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 09, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Plug Power first quarter 2022 earnings call.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • GE and Boeing Stock Trades Might Be Signs of Market Capitulation

    With markets reeling, investors might want to look for signs of capitulation. Capitulation correlates with a “sell everything” mentality. A new narrative that is battling for investor head space is that a recession is inevitable, and that stagflation is descending on the U.S. economy.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were getting crushed today as the Southeast Asian video game and e-commerce company was one of many high-growth, unproiftable companies to spiral lower as investors move to safer stocks in preparation for a higher-interest environment. There was no company-specific news out on Sea Limited, but heavy selling last week in sectors like e-commerce carried over this week as investors continue to react to a round of weak earnings reports in e-commerce and other sectors that shined during the pandemic. The Fed's plans to raise interest rates by a half a percentage point also seem to be accelerating the rotation out of growth stocks.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.