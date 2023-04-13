BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte (FRA:B9B) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. On that note, looking into BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte (FRA:B9B), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = €239k ÷ (€15m - €2.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 7.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 3.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 14% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here