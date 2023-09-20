BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte (FRA:B9B) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte (FRA:B9B) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = €474k ÷ (€15m - €1.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 5.9%.

In the above chart we have measured BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 28% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Story continues

Our Take On BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte's ROCE

As discussed above, BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

