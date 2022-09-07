U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

BHG Named One of the Nation's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®

·3 min read

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial (BHG) has been honored as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and Fortune magazine. Ranking 23rd out of the top 50 large firms, this is BHG's seventh time to make this prestigious list.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from GPTW-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 95 percent of BHG employees said BHG is a great place to work—38 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

"Receiving this award for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to how we continuously make our culture a priority," says Al Crawford, CEO and Co-founder of BHG Financial. "BHG's mission of building people who build BHG continues to shine through and fuel our innovation in new products and partnerships, which makes us a great place to work."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

BHG Financial has been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2016 and has been recognized among Fortune and GPTW 23 times on numerous reputable lists.

To learn more about BHG's culture and values, visit careersatbhg.com/culture. To view BHG's company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1100692. 

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $12 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Heard

Jheard@bhg-inc.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bhg-named-one-of-the-nations-best-workplaces-in-financial-services-and-insurance-by-fortune-magazine-and-great-place-to-work-301619506.html

SOURCE BHG Financial

