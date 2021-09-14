BHI Appoints James Lee As SVP, Head Of California C&I And Kevin Kim As FVP, Relationship Manager

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHI, a full-service commercial bank, announced two strategic hires in California, both based in the firm's Los Angeles Representative Office. James (Jimmy) Lee has been appointed Senior Vice President and Head of California Commercial & Industrial, overseeing the bank's California C&I team providing financial solutions to West Coast C&I clients. Kevin Kim has been appointed First Vice President and Relationship Manager for the California C&I team.

"I am very excited to have Jimmy and Kevin join our team. The West Coast is an extremely important market for BHI and we are strengthening our operations with Jimmy's appointment to lead California C&I. We regard both executives as exceptional talent who will be instrumental to growing our presence in the regional market," said John Yoler, BHI Executive Vice President, Division Executive and Head of U.S. C&I.

Mr. Lee brings to BHI more than 17 years of experience in commercial banking and sponsor finance. Most recently, he served as SVP and Commercial Banking Regional Manager and Head of Leveraged Finance at Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, where he grew and managed a portfolio of middle market senior loans.

Previously, Mr. Lee was an Executive Vice President California Bank & Trust, where he was the Head of Leveraged Finance and managed a regional C&I commercial banking group. Prior, Mr. Lee was an investment professional at Ares Management and Allied Capital Corporation. He received a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to help lead BHI's expansion in California and on the West Coast. The bank has a dedicated mission to excellent client service and providing custom financial solutions to clients. I look forward to working with John and this exceptional team to build on our already robust growth in the region," Mr. Lee said.

Previously, Mr. Kim was a VP and Relationship Manager at California Bank & Trust, handling all facets of sourcing, underwriting, and the credit committee process for senior debt investments supporting middle market buyouts, acquisitions and recapitalizations. He earned a B.A. degree at the University of California Los Angeles.

"I am extremely pleased to be joining BHI and contributing to its strong culture of client service. The bank looks to forge close partnerships and long-term relationships with clients that extend beyond individual transactions," Mr. Kim said.

Both executives are former professional athletes. Mr. Lee, formerly captain of the Stanford Men's Golf team, competed on various professional tour circuits for three years. Mr. Kim was on the ATP world tour for 14 years reaching a career high world ranking of #63, from 1998 to 2013.

About BHI (www.bhiusa.com)

BHI, the U.S division of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's leading financial institution, provides commercial banking solutions to middle market clients in sectors including: commercial real estate; general, domestic and Israeli C&I; private equity; food and beverage; apparel; healthcare; corporate banking; and high-tech. In addition to its New York headquarters, the bank operates U.S. Representative Offices in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey; Miami, Florida; and Los Angeles, California.

