U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.01
    -17.72 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,623.54
    -246.09 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,083.61
    -21.97 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.16
    -14.62 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    -0.22 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2840
    -0.0400 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6200
    -0.3750 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,673.07
    +2,166.76 (+4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.61
    +29.87 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

BHI Appoints James Lee As SVP, Head Of California C&I And Kevin Kim As FVP, Relationship Manager

·3 min read

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BHI, a full-service commercial bank, announced two strategic hires in California, both based in the firm's Los Angeles Representative Office. James (Jimmy) Lee has been appointed Senior Vice President and Head of California Commercial & Industrial, overseeing the bank's California C&I team providing financial solutions to West Coast C&I clients. Kevin Kim has been appointed First Vice President and Relationship Manager for the California C&I team.

"I am very excited to have Jimmy and Kevin join our team. The West Coast is an extremely important market for BHI and we are strengthening our operations with Jimmy's appointment to lead California C&I. We regard both executives as exceptional talent who will be instrumental to growing our presence in the regional market," said John Yoler, BHI Executive Vice President, Division Executive and Head of U.S. C&I.

Mr. Lee brings to BHI more than 17 years of experience in commercial banking and sponsor finance. Most recently, he served as SVP and Commercial Banking Regional Manager and Head of Leveraged Finance at Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, where he grew and managed a portfolio of middle market senior loans.

Previously, Mr. Lee was an Executive Vice President California Bank & Trust, where he was the Head of Leveraged Finance and managed a regional C&I commercial banking group. Prior, Mr. Lee was an investment professional at Ares Management and Allied Capital Corporation. He received a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to help lead BHI's expansion in California and on the West Coast. The bank has a dedicated mission to excellent client service and providing custom financial solutions to clients. I look forward to working with John and this exceptional team to build on our already robust growth in the region," Mr. Lee said.

Previously, Mr. Kim was a VP and Relationship Manager at California Bank & Trust, handling all facets of sourcing, underwriting, and the credit committee process for senior debt investments supporting middle market buyouts, acquisitions and recapitalizations. He earned a B.A. degree at the University of California Los Angeles.

"I am extremely pleased to be joining BHI and contributing to its strong culture of client service. The bank looks to forge close partnerships and long-term relationships with clients that extend beyond individual transactions," Mr. Kim said.

Both executives are former professional athletes. Mr. Lee, formerly captain of the Stanford Men's Golf team, competed on various professional tour circuits for three years. Mr. Kim was on the ATP world tour for 14 years reaching a career high world ranking of #63, from 1998 to 2013.

About BHI (www.bhiusa.com)
BHI, the U.S division of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's leading financial institution, provides commercial banking solutions to middle market clients in sectors including: commercial real estate; general, domestic and Israeli C&I; private equity; food and beverage; apparel; healthcare; corporate banking; and high-tech. In addition to its New York headquarters, the bank operates U.S. Representative Offices in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey; Miami, Florida; and Los Angeles, California.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bhi-appoints-james-lee-as-svp-head-of-california-ci-and-kevin-kim-as-fvp-relationship-manager-301376518.html

SOURCE BHI

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Wynn Stock and Las Vegas Sands Are Sliding After Macau Asked for More Casino Supervision

    Gambling companies that operate in Macau drop sharply after the government there says it would tighten its control over the casino industry.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Popping 24% Today

    The market's gone into a tizzy after the fuel cell maker beat estimates after a long streak of misses.

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.

  • Microsoft Likely to Hike Dividend by 10% Within Days, Analyst Says

    Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss sees another 10%-plus increase just ahead, a move that would push the yield on the software giant's shares to about 0.8%.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Like GameStop but radioactive: Uranium next in line for meme-stock treatment

    Shares in uranium-mining companies surged on Monday after retail traders from Reddit’s WallStreetBets rallied around the nuclear fuel.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti