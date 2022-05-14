BHO Network announces its partnership with ConsenSys

Partnerships

BHO Network partners up with the ConsenSys

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHO Network has officially announced its partnership with ConsenSys – a leading Ethereum software technology company and the parent company of MetaMask. This partnership aims to strengthen the ties between the companies and to support the implementation of blockchain services and infrastructure while helping BHO Network develop new technology platforms.

As part of the ongoing discussion between the two companies, BHO Network and ConsenSys have agreed to explore on the following initiatives on a best-effort basis:

The provision of blockchain infrastructure and solutions-related services by ConsenSys to BHO Network.

Enabling local payment gateways within the MetaMask wallet by BHO Network. This can potentially help Vietnamese users buy cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies on the MetaMask wallet more conveniently.

Depending on compatibility, the potential integration of the MetaMask wallet and/or its related features into the BHO Network as an option for users.

The research and development of other blockchain-based products in the future.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. The company enables developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web.

Its product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, Truffle, Diligence and NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets.

Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open-source foundation, ConsenSys is building the digital economy of tomorrow.

To explore the company’s products and solutions, visit http://consensys.net/.

About BHO Network

BHO Network is built on BHO Chain (BHC-20) - a high-speed blockchain platform with low transaction fees. The infrastructure of BHO Network can be cross-chained with other popular networks such as BNB Chain (BSC), Ethereum or Polkadot.

Story continues

BHO Network's mission is to assist any business that considers blockchain as a solution to further optimize performance from existing operations.

BHO Network includes not only applications, built and developed internally, but also the overall ecosystem of other applications developed on the BHO Chain.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0a983e0-eb92-43ab-a3ad-6731d13d4c86

CONTACT: anh.vu1@bho.network



