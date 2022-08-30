U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.16
    -44.45 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,790.87
    -308.12 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,883.14
    -134.53 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.59
    -27.35 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -4.74 (-4.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.60
    -14.10 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1656
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7800
    +0.0700 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,975.44
    -186.87 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.17
    -3.23 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

BHP, Caterpillar, and Finning announce an agreement to replace entire haul truck fleet at Escondida Mine in Chile

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Finning International Inc
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BHP
  • BHPLF
  • CAT
  • FINGF
Finning International Inc
Finning International Inc

The Cat® 798 AC Electric Drive Mining Truck

The Cat® 798 AC Electric Drive Mining Truck
The Cat® 798 AC Electric Drive Mining Truck
Release_CatBHPFinning_3500x1500_2022.08.30
Release_CatBHPFinning_3500x1500_2022.08.30


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) (BHP), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) (Caterpillar), and Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (Finning) announced today an agreement to replace BHP’s entire haul truck fleet at the Escondida mine, the world's largest copper producer, located in the Antofagasta Region, northern Chile.

This agreement is part of the strategic equipment renewal process developed by Escondida. The new Caterpillar 798 AC electric drive trucks will feature technology that delivers significant improvements in material-moving capacity, efficiency, reliability, and safety and generate a positive impact in key initiatives for the future, such as decarbonization, diversity and inclusion, autonomous technologies, and the development of local capabilities.

Moving towards mining of the future

The first trucks are expected to arrive at the mine in the second half of 2023, with delivery of the remaining trucks to extend over the next 10 years as the three companies work to replace one of the largest fleets in the industry worldwide, currently comprised of over 160 haul trucks. Maintenance and support services provided under the agreement advance BHP’s local employment and gender balance strategies. Finning´s Integrated Knowledge Center, located in Antofagasta, will provide top of the line industry technical support for the fleet.

The agreement also allows Escondida | BHP to accelerate the implementation of its autonomy plans by transitioning the fleet to include technology that enables autonomous operation. In addition, the agreements set forth a technological path that helps Escondida | BHP meet its decarbonization goals, through the progressive implementation of zero-emission trucks.

BHP, Caterpillar, and Finning uphold their commitment of contributing to the economic and social development of Antofagasta, through the generation of local capabilities related to the development of mining equipment technologies.

“This agreement is an important step to continue projecting into the future Escondida | BHP´s leadership in the industry. It will allow us to generate significant efficiencies at the operational level, but it is also in line with some of the main challenges that drive us as a company: innovation for the future of mining, decarbonization, and development of capabilities in Antofagasta´s community. We have great expectations regarding the benefits that will be generated in the short and long term for both the company and the Antofagasta region”, said James Whittaker, President of Escondida | BHP.

“The Caterpillar team is excited to support the successful deployment of machines and technology that will facilitate a step-function improvement in BHP’s operational excellence. We applaud BHP as this mine site transformation accelerates the delivery of their aggressive sustainability targets,” said Denise Johnson, group president Resource Industries, Caterpillar Inc.

“We are very pleased to build on our long-term relationship with BHP to support its Escondida operations by improving efficiency, productivity, and safety, as well as reducing its carbon footprint, supporting its diversity and inclusion journey, and contributing to the development of capabilities in Antofagasta. This is the largest fleet deal in Finning’s history, and will significantly expand the Caterpillar truck population and support the transition towards cleaner energy, with electric drive trucks, and future zero-emission trucks,” said Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Finning International.

About BHP
BHP is a world-leading resources company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. We operate at more than 90 locations around the world our teams work on extracting, processing and transporting the high-quality commodities the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Nickel for electric vehicles. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. A resources mix for today and for the future.

Further information on BHP can be found at bhp.com

About Caterpillar
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we’ve been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

Caterpillar contact:
Rachel Potts
Director, Enterprise Communications
(309) 573-3444
Potts_Rachel_A@cat.com

About Finning
Finning (TSX: FTT) is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for nearly 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Finning Contact:
Amanda Hobson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
(604) 331-4865
amanda.hobson@finning.com
www.finning.com

Forward-Looking Statements Provided by Caterpillar

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “will be,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “guide,” “project,” “intend,” “could,” “should” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar’s actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers’ needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment’s risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial’s customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial’s compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar’s Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Information Caution Provided by Finning (“we”, “our” or “us”)

This announcement contains information that is forward-looking. Information is forward-looking when we use what we know and expect today to give information about the future. All forward-looking information in this announcement is subject to this disclaimer including the assumptions and material risk factors referred to below. Forward-looking information in this announcement includes, but is not limited to, the following: our supply of Caterpillar 798 AC electric drive trucks in the renewal of the entire mining haul truck fleet at BHP’s Escondida mine (the actual number of trucks to be supplied may vary from the size of the current fleet); the improvements expected to be delivered by the technology featured on the trucks; our expectation that delivery of trucks will commence in the second half of 2023 and continue over approximately 10 years (which period may ultimately be shorter or longer); our provision of related maintenance and support services; and the expectation that the agreements will help Escondida | BHP to accelerate the implementation of its autonomy plans and establish a technological path to meet its decarbonization goals. All such forward-looking information is provided pursuant to the ‘safe harbour’ provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated by us, forward-looking information in this announcement reflects our expectations at the date in this announcement. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on assumptions. This gives rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and that those expectations and other information that are not historical fact may not be achieved. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize. Forward-looking information in this announcement is based on assumptions that we believed were reasonable today, and include, but are not limited to, the specific assumptions stated above and the assumptions that present supply chain challenges will not materially impact equipment and parts deliveries and Escondida | BHP’s autonomy plans and decarbonization goals are achievable. Some of the assumptions, risks, and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this announcement are discussed in our current Annual Information Form (AIF) and in our annual and most recent quarterly management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the financial risks. These documents are available under the Finning profile at www.sedar.com. We caution readers that the risks described in our AIF and in our annual and most recent quarterly MD&A are not the only ones that could impact us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that are currently deemed to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operation.

Forward-looking information is provided in this announcement for the purpose of giving information about our current expectations and plans, however, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0573579-f4fb-4922-ab54-d8b5a0a13b38


Recommended Stories

  • General Electric (GE) to Pump $5M Into Gas Turbines Business

    General Electric's (GE) investment in the gas turbine business will expand its manufacturing capability at the Global Technology Center in Greenville.

  • Chewy reports Q2 sales miss, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down second-quarter earnings results for Chewy.

  • Stocks on the move: Chewy, CrowdStrike, HP, ChargePoint

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down top trending tickers after the closing bell Tuesday.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond's $375 million loan is temporary relief ahead of crunch holiday season

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -With Bed Bath & Beyond Inc set to disclose a financial lifeline -- a roughly $375 million loan -- investors hope the retailer's interim CEO Sue Gove also will provide specifics on how she plans to rebrand the chain and steer it back to profitability when she speaks on Wednesday. Once known for providing many shoppers with 20%-off coupons, Bed Bath & Beyond overhauled its merchandise in recent years to focus on own-brand, or private-label, products including its Our Table brand cookware. Investors on Wednesday will want an update on how Bed, Bath & Beyond is managing its excess inventory and its private-label strategy.

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Verizon (VZ) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • EV makers Lucid, Nikola look to raise funds

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that EV makers Lucid and Nikola are looking to raise additional funds amid rising costs and inflation.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and ARK Investment Management’s 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. This June, ARK Investment Management’s CEO Cathie Wood, on CNBC’s […]

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Investors Heavily Search Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and already know about the fund’s history and recent performance, you can skip and go directly to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Barring Warren […]

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    Making sure your investment thesis in a company remains true should be far more important to your stock buying and selling decisions than the market's reaction to that company's latest earnings report. Consider the four stocks that we will look at today: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Trex (NYSE: TREX), Yeti (NYSE: YETI), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). While Trex and Yeti reported mixed earnings, SoFi and Global-e shined -- but, more importantly, the investment thesis for each looks healthier than ever.

  • JPMorgan analyst reaffirms Amazon stock as best idea

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a JPMorgan analyst note that reiterated that Amazon stock is the best idea for investors based on e-commerce growth.