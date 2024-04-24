BHP planning potential buyout offer for Anglo American, says source

Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) -Global mining giant BHP Group has approached British multinational mining company Anglo American about a potential acquisition, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Talks are at an early stage and there has been no formal offer made, the source said on Thursday.

The British mining firm had a market capitalisation of $36.71 billion as of Wednesday's close, according to LSEG data.

BHP declined to comment. Anglo American did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bloomberg News previously reported on the preliminary negotiations.

The global mining sector has seen a recent slew of merger and acquisitions despite rising concerns around the economic outlook of one of the world's largest metals buyer, China.

Both the mining firms have recently identified potash as an important business which would complement their mining operations as food demand grows.

BHP is currently focusing on its Jansen potash project in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan whereas Anglo American has its hopes on the Woodsmith potash mine in Yorkshire.

($1 = 1.5401 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • What is mortgage interest, and how does it work?

    Mortgage interest is the fee a mortgage lender charges you for borrowing money, expressed as a percentage. Learn how mortgage interest works.

  • Blackstone Hires Morgan Stanley’s Leiter for Senior Credit Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is hiring a senior executive from Morgan Stanley to become head of international in its newly formed credit and insurance division.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over Strate

  • McKinsey faces US criminal probe over opioids work, sources say

    McKinsey & Co is under criminal investigation in the United States over allegations that the consulting firm played a key role in fueling the opioid epidemic, with federal prosecutors homing in on its work advising OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers, three people familiar with the matter said. The consulting firm and the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment. The probe is focused on whether McKinsey engaged in a criminal conspiracy when advising Purdue and other pharmaceutical manufacturers on marketing strategies to boost sales of prescription painkillers that led to widespread addiction and fatal overdoses, two of the people said.

  • China's BYD seeks to redefine luxury for the EV generation

    Chinese EV maker BYD will showcase its premium brand's first sedan at the Beijing auto show from Thursday, in a challenge to the likes of Germany's Mercedes-Benz which three years ago pulled out of the brand's development citing slow sales. The Denza Z9GT is the fruit of BYD founder Wang Chuanfu persisting with the brand after Mercedes-Benz effectively became a sleeping partner in their decade-old 50-50 premium EV venture by cutting its stake to 10%. The car will complement Denza's N7 and N8 SUVs and D9 multipurpose vehicle, whose surging sales have contributed to BYD's EV domination at the expense of legacy foreign automakers.

  • Court revives Whole Foods worker's lawsuit over 'Black Lives Matter' masks

    A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing Whole Foods of illegally firing a worker who refused to remove her "Black Lives Matter" facemask and complained about racism at the upscale grocery chain. In a 3-0 decision released on Wednesday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the firing of Savannah Kinzer, an outspoken critic who worked in a Cambridge, Massachusetts, store, "arguably deviated" from Whole Foods' disciplinary process. The Boston-based panel also upheld the dismissal of similar claims by two other workers, Haley Evans and Christopher Michno, finding no proof that Whole Foods' discipline of them was unusual.

  • Price of gas soars to $7.29 in California city, above federal minimum wage — 3 oil stocks poised for profit

    It’s a lucrative business.

  • IBM Falls on Weak Consulting Sales, Overshadowing HashiCorp Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. dropped about 9% in extended trading after the company’s weak consulting unit sales disappointed investors, overshadowing its acquisition of software firm HashiCorp Inc.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • Meta stock plummets 10% after second quarter outlook disappoints

    Meta reported its Q1 earnings after the bell, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom, but a disappointing Q2 forecast sent shares falling.

  • Meta shares sink as AI doubts rise

    Shares in Meta plunged on Wednesday after the US tech giant revealed plans to increase spending on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.