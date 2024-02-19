BHP First-Half Profit Steady as Inflation, Lower Prices Bite

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. reported first-half profit was flat from the year before, as the world’s biggest miner felt the impact of continuing inflation and lower commodity prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations in the six months to Dec. 31 was $6.57 billion, it said Tuesday in a regulatory filing. That compared to analyst’s estimate of $6.73 billion. It will pay an interim dividend of 72 cents a share.

BHP said all its assets were on track to meet full-year output and cost targets, with demand from top customer China healthy despite weakness in housing.

See-sawing demand for its commodities have whiplashed BHP’s earnings, a trend that started during the pandemic and has continued due to the deteriorating outlook for China’s economy and particularly its metals-intensive construction and property sectors. Last year, just 12 months after posting its highest-ever profit as prices soared, the company reported its lowest annual profit in three years.

“In the near term, the economic outlook for the developed world is expected to improve modestly after a difficult year for both steel and non-ferrous metals demand” during 2023, it said in the statement. “China and India are expected to remain relative sources of stability for commodity demand, as they have been over the last 12 months.”

BHP last week announced has taken a $2.5 billion impairment on the value of its Australian nickel assets, after a surge in supply of the battery metal from Indonesia dragged down prices. It placed all the assets under review and said it could mothball them after a review. The company also said it would nearly double the provision set aside to cover damages from the 2015 Samarco dam failure to $6.5 billion.

Story continues

(Updates with company comments in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.