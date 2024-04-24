BHP Group Weighs Potential Takeover of Anglo American

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. is considering a potential takeover of Anglo American Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would rank as one of the year’s biggest deals.

The mining giant has recently been evaluating the possibility of a bid for London-listed Anglo American, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Shares of Anglo American have fallen 12% over the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of £27 billion ($34 billion). BHP, which trades in London and Sydney, has a market value of about $149 billion.

Deliberations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that BHP will decide to proceed with a deal, the people said. Representatives for BHP and Anglo American declined to comment.

Anglo American reported a steep fall in 2023 profit and lowered its dividend after a slump in key commodities it produces. In recent months, it has written down the value of its De Beers diamond unit by $1.6 billion and dramatically slashed its copper production goals. The company has also proposed cutting 3,700 jobs across its South African platinum operations and took a writedown on its nickel business.

