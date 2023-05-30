BHP and Microsoft: An Unlikely Duo Boosting Copper Mining with AI

  • BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) is collaborating with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve copper mining.

  • The use of new digital technology to optimize concentrator performance at BHP's Escondida operation in Chile is expected to improve copper recovery.

  • BHP estimates the world would need to double the amount of copper produced over the next 30 years, relative to the past 30 to meet the demand of decarbonization technologies.

  • By using real-time plant data from the concentrators in combination with AI-based recommendations from Microsoft's Azure platform, the concentrator operators at Escondida will have the ability to adjust operational variables that affect ore processing and grade recovery.

  • The concentrator circuit is responsible for extracting, floating and collecting the copper mineral from crushed and milled ore.

  • Escondida produces over one million metric tonnes of copper per annum.

  • Price Action: BHP shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $56.71 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

