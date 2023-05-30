BHP and Microsoft: An Unlikely Duo Boosting Copper Mining with AI

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) is collaborating with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve copper mining.

The use of new digital technology to optimize concentrator performance at BHP's Escondida operation in Chile is expected to improve copper recovery.

BHP estimates the world would need to double the amount of copper produced over the next 30 years, relative to the past 30 to meet the demand of decarbonization technologies.

By using real-time plant data from the concentrators in combination with AI-based recommendations from Microsoft's Azure platform, the concentrator operators at Escondida will have the ability to adjust operational variables that affect ore processing and grade recovery.

The concentrator circuit is responsible for extracting, floating and collecting the copper mineral from crushed and milled ore.

Escondida produces over one million metric tonnes of copper per annum.

Price Action : BHP shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $56.71 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article BHP and Microsoft: An Unlikely Duo Boosting Copper Mining with AI originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.