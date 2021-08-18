U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.50
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,226.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,976.25
    -21.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    +1.79 (+11.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5030
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.79
    -984.93 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.13
    -63.22 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,421.50
    -2.97 (-0.01%)
     

FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Brumpton and Thomas Biesheuvel
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s largest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.

BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas business, means BHP can be more nimble in pursuing deals, Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry told reporters.

However, the deletion from the FTSE 100 will also prompt asset managers and exchange-traded funds which track the benchmark to sell their holdings in BHP. And the loss will be a blow to the index -- the London Stock Exchange is seeking to attract new listings as the U.K. maps its future outside the European Union. It still includes several of the world’s other huge mining companies though, including No. 2 Rio Tinto Group, another dual-listed stock.

“Clearly it’s a big blow losing such a heavyweight,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said in an email. “But it will help balance the FTSE 100 a bit more with less leaning on basic resources. Bit less mining, bit more room for up-and-coming tech is surely not a terrible thing,” he said, adding that ultimately BHP is an Australian company at heart and should be listed there.

BHP declined as much as 6.9% as of 10:02 a.m. in Sydney trading Wednesday, as the flagship S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4%. The producer rose 3.4% in London trading Tuesday.

While BHP is the second-largest company in the FTSE 100, behind AstraZeneca Plc, it only ranks 10th by weighting because of the dual listing, representing 2.6% of the index. The proposal -- which is subject to approvals including by the company’s board -- would leave BHP with secondary listings in London, Johannesburg and New York. Shareholders of the London-listed vehicle will get shares of the Sydney-listed entity on a one-for-one basis.

The miner has been reviewing its listing structure for years after Elliott Management Corp. pushed BHP to reorganize as a single company. Elliott -- which also advocated for the company to get out of oil and gas -- argued that removing the dual listing would eliminate a discount between its shares in London and Sydney, reduce costs and bolster transparency.

“Could there be some shareholders who are forced sellers? Yes, clearly,” BHP’s Henry said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We continue to see shareholders in the Plc as very important and I want to see as many of those as possible continue to hold BHP.”

Under the current arrangement, BHP has two headquarters and two main stock market listings, but is run as a single entity under the same management and board. The company announced the change to its structure as part of its annual earnings results Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

(Updates with share price moves in fifth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup poaches Shah from Credit Suisse to boost tech M&A

    Citigroup has hired veteran tech banker Dhiren Shah from Credit Suisse Group AG, as it doubles down on investing in its tech franchise, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The departure of Shah is the latest of a series of talent losses Credit Suisse has suffered after its lending exposure to troubled investment fund Archegos led to a $5.5 billion loss. A string of investment bankers not involved in the debacle jumped ship as a result, concerned about the financial and reputational fallout for the bank.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Canada's Nutrien confident in potash demand even with BHP's huge mine project

    Canada's largest potash producer Nutrien Ltd said on Tuesday it is confident in growing global demand for the crop fertiliser, shrugging off BHP Group's decision to press on with its massive Jansen project in Saskatchewan that will add millions of tonnes a year of potash supply. BHP announced it is going ahead with its Jansen potash project, which is expected to cost $5.7 billion in the first phase. Canada produced 21 million tonnes in 2019, accounting for more than 31% of global supply.

  • Top investor issues warning to BHP Billiton as miner axes primary London listing

    BHP Billiton has been hit with a warning shot from one its biggest shareholders after announcing plans to ditch its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange in favour of the Australian market.

  • California Fires Threaten Towns as High Winds Loom to Fan Blazes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wildfires in drought-stricken California threatened towns, severely injured two people and forced the evacuation of 17,000 residents Tuesday, with the state bracing for an early-season wind storm that could send flames raging out of control. The fast-moving Caldor Fire, which swelled to 6,500 acres (2,600 hectares) Tuesday in the hills east of Sacramento, was blazing with zero containment and injured two people who had to be air-lifted to medical facilities, according to the Calif

  • BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies

    The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed. The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the software is used in a wide range of products and its compromise "could result in a malicious actor gaining control of highly sensitive systems, increasing risk to the Nation's critical functions", the CISA said.

  • UK market set to lose major stock as BHP plans Australia shift

    London's FTSE 100 index will lose its second largest company by market capitalisation if shareholders back plans by global resource giant BHP Group to end its dual listing structure and make Australia its primary stock market. BHP has previously come under pressure from some shareholders, notably activist investor Elliott Advisors, to simplify its structure, but had said any gains would be less than the cost of change. Now the discount of London-listed stocks is at its deepest in more than three decades, BHP, which on Tuesday reported its best annual profit in nearly a decade, said it planned to get rid of its London listing.

  • Texas’s Abbott, Foe of Masking, Has Covid Breakthrough Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has used executive orders and court rulings to combat mask mandates and other anti-pandemic measures, has tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19.The Republican leader of the second-largest U.S. state is isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, according to the a statement from his office on Tuesday. Abbott, 63, already was fully vaccinated and so far has been asymptomatic. The diagnosis

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats, Tesla, Home Depot, CrowdStrike Hit, But Not This Sector

    The market rally suffered broad losses Tuesday, except for medicals. Tesla and Home Depot struggled, as did related stocks.

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • BHP Bets on Lower-Carbon World With Petroleum Exit, $5.7 Billion Potash Project

    The world’s largest mining company bet on a lower-carbon world by agreeing to sell its oil-and-gas unit and separately approving a $5.7 billion project to mine potash in Canada.

  • BHP reshapes portfolio, set to quit London's FTSE

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group reported its best annual profit in nearly a decade on soaring iron ore prices, as the world's biggest listed miner announced an exit from its $13 billion petroleum business in a portfolio shake-up that will see it leave London's FTSE100 index. On a day of sweeping changes, BHP said it was going ahead with its Jansen potash project in Canada and, in a blow to the London Stock Exchange, unveiled plans to do away with its dual-listed share structure. The group plans to sell its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum Ltd, creating a new, bigger petroleum company to better navigate the energy transition and give shareholders greater choice in how they manage their fossil fuels exposure, Chief Executive Mike Henry said.

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.