Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,184.98
    -17.41 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,745.47
    -147.33 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,221.68
    -32.28 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.18
    +1.47 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.28
    -1.15 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    2,366.10
    +15.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    28.11
    +0.31 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3600
    -0.0640 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2669
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7170
    -0.0990 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,869.71
    -2,894.70 (-4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,934.79
    -8.68 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,773.13
    +426.09 (+1.08%)
     

BHP Set to Dethrone Codelco as World’s Biggest Copper Producer

James Attwood
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The copper industry is about to get a new leader as BHP Group overtakes Codelco in the global producer rankings, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As long as BHP’s giant Escondida mine in Chile continues to step up production, the Australian company will nudge past Codelco this year, disrupting the Chilean state-owned behemoth’s reign as No. 1, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Grant Sporre.

Still, Codelco may recover the top spot in the years ahead as it battles to recover from delays and missteps at its projects.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement