Anglo American rejects BHP offer
Anglo American has rejected BHP’s offer to break up and buy the UK-listed miner, saying the proposal “significantly undervalues” the company
In his 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, legendary investor Warren Buffett wrote, “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we ...
"We are not very ambitious. I should be careful about talking about work-life balance, but the Americans just work harder.”
Microsoft reported better than anticipated Q3 earnings on Thursday, powered by growth in its cloud products.
Car-rental operator Hertz reported it lost another $200 million due to its EV gamble.
Gross said in a post on X to avoid tech, but if you have to invest in the sector, one name stands out.
Rooting for Donald Trump to fail has rarely been this profitable. Just ask a hardy band of mostly amateur Wall Street investors who have collectively made tens of millions of dollars over the past month by betting that the stock price of his social media business — Truth Social — will keep dropping despite massive buying by Trump loyalists and wild swings that often mirror the candidate’s latest polls, court trials and outbursts on Trump Social itself.
These stocks all deserve to be trading at far higher prices, and it may not be too long before they start to rally.
This is what could happen next to GE Aerospace shares.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company's disappointing financial guidance reflects some overall weakness in market demand. Intel is projecting June-quarter revenue of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion with an adjusted profit of 10 cents a share.
As US growth shows signs of sputtering and inflation keeps rising, a re-run of the tumultuous 1970s is looking more likely.