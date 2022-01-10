U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF

REXEL
·2 min read
BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity agreement, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2021:

- 196,294 REXEL shares
- € 16,621,781

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares
- € 8,211,229

During the period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 were executed:

- 4,651 purchase transactions
- 4,811 transactions for sale

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,500,076 REXEL shares and 60,803,910 euros at the time of purchase
- 3,521,001 REXEL shares and 61,674,449 euros for sale

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.
For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX

+33 1 42 85 76 12

ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM

+33 1 53 96 83 92

tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment


