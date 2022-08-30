U.S. markets open in 8 hours 45 minutes

BIASC To Host The 2022 Building Industry Show In Anaheim, California

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the annual Building Industry Show in-person event this year will be on September 14-15. The event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

As one of the best-known building trade shows in Southern California, the Building Industry Show (BIS) offers industry professionals high-valued resources, industry connections and a place to connect with peers. Small and large builders can utilize this conference as well as trades, associate members, BIASC's Governing Board, Chapter Boards and NextGen/Emerging Leaders/Leaders of Tomorrow (LOT) members.

BIS day one of the two-day festivities will include a Kick Off party at the House of Blues from 7pm - 12am, with a performance by Sammy Hagar and The Circle. There will be an additional special performance by BIASC former chair and long time member Tom Grable, with his band, The Vinyl Four.

On day two, attendees will have the opportunity to attend the opening breakfast where a discussion on Adult and Independent Living will take place, followed by show floor hours from 9am-5pm. The floor hours will offer networking opportunities, showcase innovative projects on the exhibit floor, provide insight on the current landscape and the future of the industry, and will act as a fun and insightful event for every level and section of the building industry.

A Perfect Storm Forum will be held with Keynote Speakers:

  • Chris Thornburg, Founding Partner Beacon Economics

  • Brian Probolsky, President Moulton Niguel Water District

  • Adam Artunian, Vice President Clarity Real Estate Advisors

  • Dan Dunmoyer, CEO CBIA

  • Armando Infanzon, Director of Business Development SoCalGas

The Keynote Speakers sponsored by SoCalGas and Sub-Zero Group West Inc., will explore the current threat put on most California home builders' livelihood. The Perfect Storm panel, based on BIASC's Perfect Storm Educational Series, is intended to give builders, associates, and all of their employees an understanding of the building industry regulatory elements and how it could change business and impact staffing. This panel discussion will be followed by a Regional Outlook presentation and breakout Educational Sessions.

"BIS continues to be THE place for industry professionals to come together and network, while also learning about the latest products, industry trends as well as regulatory changes in the industry," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "This year is especially impactful as we will be highlighting our Perfect Storm series that is on track to wildly disrupt the current state of the building industry. Our incredibly insightful panel experts will educate attendees on the current state of affairs."

For more information and to register, please visit www.buildingindustryshow.com. For registration information please contact llundrigan@biasc.org or lbarber@biasc.org.

About Building Industry of Southern California

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/.

IMAGE DOWNLOAD - http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BIS-2022-Flyer.png
IMAGE CAPTION - BIS Event Flyer

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biasc-to-host-the-2022-building-industry-show-in-anaheim-california-301614216.html

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.

