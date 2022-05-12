U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.25
    -23.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,582.00
    -161.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,872.75
    -97.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.80
    -9.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.30
    -2.41 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    -0.0056 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1410
    -0.8070 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,602.54
    -3,882.37 (-12.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.21
    -136.48 (-18.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.29
    -145.37 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market Worth USD 24.8 Billion by 2028 Witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (bags, pouches, wraps, sachets, and others) End-Use (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, food & beverages, electrical & electronics), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, US, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Films Market Information by Product, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% CAGR to reach USD 24.8 Billion by 2028.

Market Scope:

Biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films are critical polyester films that are available in thin plastic sheets, which can be expanded mechanically and manually in cross dimension. BOPET films help protect objects from harm during transit and wet weather.

Biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate films are in high demand in numerous end-use industries. Moreover, the heightened growing demand for these films in the food and beverages industry worldwide would translate into substantial market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent contenders in the biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate films market include:

  • Polyplex (India)

  • Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India)

  • Garware Polyester Ltd. (India)

  • Mitsubishi Polyester Film Inc. (U.S.)

  • Terphane (U.S.)

  • Sumilon Industries Ltd. (India)

  • Fatra, A.S. (Czech Republic)

  • Jiangsu Xingye Polytech Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (China)

  • POLİNAS (Turkey)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10737

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Easy and high availability of chief raw materials worldwide has been favorable for the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate films market to a large extent. These types of films find extensive use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging sectors. These industries exhibit robust growth indicators for the product, in view of the surging consumer purchasing capacity and their focus on personal wellbeing.

With the soaring preference for eco-friendly products, it is expected that the biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate films market would note strong growth in the next couple of years. Ranging from food to clothes, these films are being used in almost every sector. The strong product demand is backed by the waste-reducing property of BOPET films, which helps preserve natural resources and make healthy contributions to the environment.

Market Restraints

Inaccessibility of various packaging technologies owing to exorbitant raw material costs leaves the vendors dependent on outdated packaging. This could have a negative impact on the environment as well as the economy. Moreover, significant costs of skilled labor can be a big challenge for the worldwide market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biaxially-oriented-polyethylene-terephthalate-bopet-films-market-10737

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has been unfavorable for majority of the sectors worldwide, giving rise to a number of public health measures, and disrupting the supply chains of the manufacturers. The spread of the pandemic has led to a shutdown of various operational facilities across the globe.

However, the companies active in the market are trying to safeguard the wellbeing and health of their employees while backing government goals with respect to the maintenance of vital business activities in food production, healthcare, and power generation. Reduction in cash flow has been another major concern, with most of the customers falling behind on payments or unable to make purchases, while inventory is canceled owing to disrupted supply chains. On the bright side, with BOPET films used extensively in the packaging of a variety of e-commerce orders, which are enjoying sustained demand, can result in strong market demand in the years ahead.

Segment Overview

The biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films market, with respect to product, caters to pouches, bags, sachets, wraps, and more. The top position has been grabbed by the bags segment in the worldwide market, since these are stackable, lightweight, and have impressive barrier and tensile qualities. These bags are extensively used for packaging cereals, pulses, dairy goods, grass seed, beverages, animal nutrition, fertilizers, and pet food, which propel the segment’s position further in the market.

The biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films industry, depending on end-user, has been considered for cosmetics & personal care, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, automotive, and others. Out of these, the food and beverages segment has been the top end-use industry in the market since 2020. The segment accounts for the biggest share in the market and can experience massive growth in the ensuing years. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical segment can most likely accrue the fastest CAGR between 2020 and 2027. The vast demand for biodegradable materials for pharmaceutical packaging can enhance the BOPET films market growth rate in the future.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10737

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market Regional Analysis

North America has taken the lead in the global market for BOPET films and is likely to continue thriving all throughout the analysis period. The tremendous business growth in the region is in response to the rapid emergence of consumer-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Favorable aspects like expanding working population, hectic lifestyles, and evolving eating habits have lifted up the demand for BOPET packaging films in the region. Presence of a flourishing pharmaceutical sector in the United States that generates substantial demand for biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate films has been favorable as well. Additionally, since the United States owns more than half of the region’s packaged food industry, the country has established itself as the market leader in the region.

Europe is another striking market for BOPET films, on account of the huge demand generated by major end-users like medical and pharmaceutical. The personal care and cosmetic industries have emerged as some of the most prominent end-users of BOPET films in the region, giving a significant push to the market growth.

Asia Pacific will record the fastest-growth in the future, as a result of the rapidly expanding sectors like pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food. This growth is in response to the surging consumers’ living standard and rising spending power. Blossoming working population across India and China paired with the huge demand for packaged food among consumers also add to the market value. The booming e-commerce sector in India and the resultant rise in the demand for high-quality tapes to pack and label products will be a major growth booster for the market.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10737

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate) Market Research Report- Application (Composite Bags, Bin Bags, Mulch Films, Cling Films, Stabilizers), End-Use (Packaging, Agriculture & Fishery, Consumer Goods, Coatings) - Forecast till 2030

Industrial Film Market Research Report: Information by Material Type [Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide and Others], End-Use (Transportation, Construction, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Medical, and Others) - Forecast till 2030

Ammonium Nitrate Market Research Report- Information by Application (Explosives, Fertilizers, and Others), By End User (Construction, Mining, Quarry, Agriculture, and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Terra’s LUNA Crashes 95% As Investors Mull Recovery Plan

    Terra's Flagship Token is Cratering

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its R

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Strong EIA Outlook

    Expectations are for a 66 Bcf build in stockpiles

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stabl

  • Europe’s Snub of Russian Oil Opens Door for OPEC’s Minor Players

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC nations that have stepped up to replace Russian oil flows to Europe aren’t the giants of the Middle East. Instead, some of the group’s minor players are helping to fill the gap. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueHighest Inflation in America Is

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Oil prices: Barring recession, expect high energy prices for several years, says analyst

    Gasoline and diesel prices are hitting all-time highs again, at a national average of $4.40 and $5.55 per gallon, respectively.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Florida Suit Against DeSantis Over Disney Fight Is Thrown Out

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by three Florida residents who claim Governor Ron DeSantis trampled on Walt Disney Co.’s freedom of speech, finding numerous holes in their filing and ruling the company can fight its own battle.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Infla

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Toyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle

    Toyota Motor Corp rolls out its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan on Thursday for lease only, a strategy the automaker says will help ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value but has raised analysts' eyebrows. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, according to industry data. Bundling insurance, repair costs and a battery warranty into the deal, Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years.

  • Oil ends sharply higher, bouncing back as fall in China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices end solidly higher on Wednesday, as investors took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.

  • Rivian Reaffirms 25,000 EV Target Despite Supply Chain Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. reaffirmed guidance to deliver 25,000 battery-electric vehicles this year, despite ongoing supply chain snarls hampering its ramp in production.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes A