Bibox Partners with Nuvei To Enable Easier Access to Cryptocurrencies

Industry-leading AI digital asset trading platform Bibox has integrated Nuvei's Simplex solution to streamline access to 145+ cryptocurrencies

Montreal, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today its partnership with Bibox, the world's first AI-driven digital asset trading platform. The collaboration will provide Bibox customers with a unified trading experience by enabling easy access to cryptocurrencies through the Simplex by Nuvei on-ramp solution.

Following the integration, Bibox users can enjoy a seamless checkout experience when purchasing cryptocurrencies using credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, SEPA or SWIFT transfers. The partnership with Nuvei ensures frictionless and secure user journeys while granting Bibox full chargeback and fraud protection guarantee.

Bibox has become a top-tier exchange by trading volume and provides first-class security, stability, and transparency. In addition, the trading platform offers various financial tools, including coin-margined futures, bot trading, leveraged trading, over-the-counter, and current financing. To date, Bibox supports more than 20 million registered users across dozens of countries

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) provides numerous benefits to Bibox and its customers. Becoming a trustworthy digital asset platform requires a thorough analysis of users, tracking suspicious behaviour, and multiple screening rounds for information. The Bibox AI system analyzes new token listings in real-time and gauges a project's feasibility. In-house blockchain experts further review the data and list secure and trustworthy projects.

The partnership with Bibox adds to Nuvei’s robust and growing partner network. Its Simplex by Nuvei solution powers the crypto industry's top exchanges, wallets and trading platforms.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

About Bibox

Bibox, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges registered in Estonia, has offices in the U.S., Switzerland, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam, with plans to expand to more countries. Bibox traders enjoy secure, stable, and user-friendly digital assets management services, with access to over 140 high-quality coins and over 200 trading pairs.

CONTACT: PR Nuvei pr@nuvei.com


