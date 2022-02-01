U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

BIC: Closing of Inkbox acquisition

Societe BIC
·2 min read
Closing of Inkbox

acquisition

Clichy, France – February 1st, 2022BIC announces today that is has completed the acquisition of Inkbox Ink Incorporated for 65 million USD (57 million euros1), and a deferred consideration based on Inkbox’s future sales and profitability growth. The company’s financial results will be consolidated from 01 February 2022.

Created in 2015 by Tyler and Braden Handley, Inkbox doubled its size over the last two years and reached 27 million USD (24 million euros) sales in 2021. Shipping hundreds of thousands of tattoos a week to more than 80 countries, with 67% of sales in North America, Inkbox had a Gross Profit margin exceeding 60% in 2021, and management expects to be EBITDA positive in 2024.

ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit http://www.bic.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contacts

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021/2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

FY 2021 Results

February 15, 2022

1st Quarter 2022 Results

April 26, 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting

18 May, 2022

1st Half 2022 Results

August 2, 2022

3rd Quarter 2022 Results

October 27, 2022


1 14 January 2022 ECB EURO/USD rate: 1.1447

