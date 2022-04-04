U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of March 31, 2022

Societe BIC
·2 min read
Societe BIC
Societe BIC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of March 31, 2022

Clichy, France – 04 April 2022

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of March 31, 2022, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 44,677,929 shares, representing:

  • 65,721,553 voting rights,

  • 65,278,598 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 Results

April 26, 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting

18 May, 2022

1st Half 2022 Results

August 2, 2022

3rd Quarter 2022 Results

October 27, 2022

