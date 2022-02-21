BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of January 31, 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- BICEF
- BICEY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of January 31, 2022
Clichy, France – 10 February 2022
Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.
As of January 31, 2022, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 44,677,929 shares, representing:
65,654,490 voting rights,
65,374,676 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
Sophie Palliez-Capian
Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
FY 2021 Results
February 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 Results
April 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting
18 May, 2022
1st Half 2022 Results
August 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 Results
October 27, 2022
Attachment