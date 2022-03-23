Societe BIC

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For February 2022

CLICHY – March 11, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2022 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/02/22 3 300 50,1720 165 567,60 02/02/22 4 000 49,7124 198 849,60 03/02/22 4 300 49,1996 211 558,28 04/02/22 4 500 48,8843 219 979,35 07/02/22 4 500 48,9610 220 324,50 08/02/22 4 500 48,7020 219 159,00 09/02/22 4 500 49,1701 221 265,45 10/02/22 4 500 49,0916 220 912,20 11/02/22 4 500 48,8412 219 785,40 14/02/22 4 500 48,5580 218 511,00 15/02/22 4 600 47,9264 220 461,44 16/02/22 4 750 46,5672 221 194,20 17/02/22 4 700 47,1510 221 609,70 18/02/22 4 700 47,3022 222 320,34 21/02/22 4 700 47,1105 221 419,35 22/02/22 4 700 46,6231 219 128,57 23/02/22 4 700 47,1181 221 455,07 24/02/22 4 750 46,5728 221 220,80 24/02/22 23 438 46,4600 1 088 929,48 25/02/22 4 700 46,9042 220 449,74 28/02/22 4 730 47,0675 222 629,28 TOTAL 113 568 47,6959 5 416 730,35

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

