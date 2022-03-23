BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For February 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- BB
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For February 2022
CLICHY – March 11, 2022
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2022 :
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted price in €
Amount in €
01/02/22
3 300
50,1720
165 567,60
02/02/22
4 000
49,7124
198 849,60
03/02/22
4 300
49,1996
211 558,28
04/02/22
4 500
48,8843
219 979,35
07/02/22
4 500
48,9610
220 324,50
08/02/22
4 500
48,7020
219 159,00
09/02/22
4 500
49,1701
221 265,45
10/02/22
4 500
49,0916
220 912,20
11/02/22
4 500
48,8412
219 785,40
14/02/22
4 500
48,5580
218 511,00
15/02/22
4 600
47,9264
220 461,44
16/02/22
4 750
46,5672
221 194,20
17/02/22
4 700
47,1510
221 609,70
18/02/22
4 700
47,3022
222 320,34
21/02/22
4 700
47,1105
221 419,35
22/02/22
4 700
46,6231
219 128,57
23/02/22
4 700
47,1181
221 455,07
24/02/22
4 750
46,5728
221 220,80
24/02/22
23 438
46,4600
1 088 929,48
25/02/22
4 700
46,9042
220 449,74
28/02/22
4 730
47,0675
222 629,28
TOTAL
113 568
47,6959
5 416 730,35
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
Sophie Palliez-Capian
Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
1st Quarter 2022 Results
April 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting
18 May, 2022
1st Half 2022 Results
August 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 Results
October 27, 2022
Attachment