BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For February 2022

Societe BIC
·3 min read
Societe BIC
Societe BIC

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For February 2022

CLICHY – March 11, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2022 :

Date

Number of shares

Average weighted price in €

Amount in €

01/02/22

3 300

50,1720

165 567,60

02/02/22

4 000

49,7124

198 849,60

03/02/22

4 300

49,1996

211 558,28

04/02/22

4 500

48,8843

219 979,35

07/02/22

4 500

48,9610

220 324,50

08/02/22

4 500

48,7020

219 159,00

09/02/22

4 500

49,1701

221 265,45

10/02/22

4 500

49,0916

220 912,20

11/02/22

4 500

48,8412

219 785,40

14/02/22

4 500

48,5580

218 511,00

15/02/22

4 600

47,9264

220 461,44

16/02/22

4 750

46,5672

221 194,20

17/02/22

4 700

47,1510

221 609,70

18/02/22

4 700

47,3022

222 320,34

21/02/22

4 700

47,1105

221 419,35

22/02/22

4 700

46,6231

219 128,57

23/02/22

4 700

47,1181

221 455,07

24/02/22

4 750

46,5728

221 220,80

24/02/22

23 438

46,4600

1 088 929,48

25/02/22

4 700

46,9042

220 449,74

28/02/22

4 730

47,0675

222 629,28

TOTAL

113 568

47,6959

5 416 730,35

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 Results

April 26, 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting

18 May, 2022

1st Half 2022 Results

August 2, 2022

3rd Quarter 2022 Results

October 27, 2022

Attachment


