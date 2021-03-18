BIC - Revised Key KPIs and financial communication agenda
BIC: revised 2021 key KPIs
and Financial Communication agenda
CLICHY, FRANCE – 18 March, 2021 – As mentioned in the February 17 2021 press release, and beginning in Q1 2021, BIC will evolve its financial KPIs to align with the Horizon plan.
The changes are detailed in the table below:
Current key KPIs
New key KPIs (see glossary)
Net Sales
Net Sales
Change as Reported
Change as Reported
Change at constant currencies
Change at constant currencies
Change on a comparative basis
Change on a comparative basis
EBITDA
Income From Operations (IFO)
EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes)
Income From Operations (IFO) margin
EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin
Normalized Income From Operations (NIFO)
Adjusted EBIT (adjusted Earning Before Interest and Taxes) or aEBIT
Normalized Income From Operations margin
Adjusted EBIT margin (aEBIT margin)
Net Income Group Share
Net Income Group Share
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Normalized Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Net Cash From Operating Activities
Net Cash From Operating Activities
Free Cash-Flow
Net Cash Position
Net Cash Position
BIC is also adjusting its financial agenda. As of Q1 2021, the press release will be issued the evening of the Board of Directors meeting after market close, and the Management Conference Call will be at 01:00 PM CET the following day.
2021 AGENDA
Event
Press Release
Conference Call
1st Quarter 2021 Results
April 27th - after market close
April 28th – 01:00 PM CET
2021 AGM
May 19th – 03:00 PM CET -The AGM will be held closed-door
Live webcast
First Half 2021 Results
July 28th – after market close
July 29th - 01:00 PM CET
3rd Quarter 2021 Results
Press Release: October 26th – after market close
October 27th - 01:00 PM CET
GLOSSARY
Constant currency basis: constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year monthly average exchange rates.
Organic change or Comparative basis: at constant currencies and constant perimeter. Figures at constant perimeter exclude the impact of acquisitions and/or disposals that occurred during the current year and/or during the previous year, until their anniversary date. All Net Sales category comments are made on a comparative basis. Organic change excludes Argentina Net Sales for both 2019 and 2020.
EBITDA: EBIT before Depreciation and Amortization
Adjusted EBIT: adjusted means excluding normalized items.
Adjusted EBIT margin: adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.
Net Cash from operating activities: Cash generated from principal activities of the entity and other activities that are not investing or financing activities.
Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures (CAPEX). Free cash flow does not include acquisitions and proceeds from the sale of businesses.
Net cash position: Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets - Current borrowings - Non-current borrowings (except financial liabilities following IFRS 16 implementation)
Contact
Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
