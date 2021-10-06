U.S. markets open in 8 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.50
    -21.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,062.00
    -121.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,573.00
    -82.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.30
    -15.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.70
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7290
    +0.2570 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,363.60
    +2,092.40 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,259.63
    +42.26 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,495.71
    -326.41 (-1.17%)
     

BICO launches the S.NEST, a high throughput microbioreactor with real-time monitoring to ensure maximum cell growth and streamlined workflows

·2 min read

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions, a BICO company, has launched the S.NEST™, a state-of-the art microbioreactor that maximizes cell growth while monitoring and analyzing cell conditions from start to finish. Well-known for combining innovative bioscience technologies with best-in-class software development, CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions has developed their new microbioreactor to disrupt the field of cell line development (CLD).

The S.NEST increases efficiency and productivity for biologics production, drug screening, and functional genomics.
The S.NEST increases efficiency and productivity for biologics production, drug screening, and functional genomics.
BICO Logo
BICO Logo

Microbioreactors have been instrumental in a string of research breakthroughs in CLD for a range of downstream applications, but with the addition of real-time monitoring, the S.NEST is at the forefront of those advances. Furthermore, it boasts an impressive merger of enhanced features, including patented technology for reciprocating mixing, incubation chambers with individual environmental controls, a camera module for real-time pH and dissolved oxygen monitoring, powerful analytical software to crunch data, compatibility with 96-well or 24-well culture plates, and four chambers for the high-throughput culturing of as many as 384 wells at once.

CLD researchers looking to streamline upscaling and expansion workflows, which previously required weeks to complete, are sure to embrace the S.NEST's unique suspension culturing nourished by a continuous supply of oxygen. As part of CYTENA's extensive portfolio of single-cell instruments, the S.NEST will make highly efficient cell culturing results accessible to laboratories around the world.

"The S.NEST revolutionizes cell culturing workflows with its unique technology to increase efficiency and productivity for biologics production, drug screening and functional genomics," says CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions CEO Charles Tsai, PhD.

For further information, please contact:


Isabelle Ljunggren, Head of Communications
Phone (Sweden): +46 70 830 0890
Email: il@bico.com

BICO Press office
Phone (US)
Riley Munks, PR Manager (650) 863-6699
Alyssa D'Orazio, PR Manager (617) 634-9601
Email: press@bico.com

Charles Tsai, CEO of CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions
Phone (Taiwan): +886 2720 6135
Email: Charles.Tsai@cytena-bps.com


About BICO

Founded in 2016, BICO (formerly CELLINK) is the leading Bio Convergence company in the world by combining different technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science, and 3D bioprinting with biology, we enable our customers to improve people's health and lives for the better. With a focus on the application areas of bioprinting, multiomics, cell line development, and diagnostics, the company develops and markets innovative technologies that enable researchers in the life sciences to culture cells in 3D, perform high-throughput drug screening and print human tissues and organs for the medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. We create the future of health. The Group's products are trusted by more than 2,000 laboratories, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are being used in more than 65 countries, and have been cited in more than 9,000 publications. BICO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com

SOURCE BICO

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu jumps 55% on exchange launch rumour

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

  • Marvell's Latest Data Infrastructure Offerings: Everything You Need To Know

    Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) unveiled a new advanced silicon platform based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) 3nm process technology. Marvell will have IP cores on upcoming TSMC 3nm silicon releases. Marvell introduces a standards-based silicon platform for multi-chip solutions that leverages the latest process technology, advanced die-to-die interface IP, and TSMC's advanced 2.5D Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology. The new 3nm multi-chip pl

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review: A bigger screen and great performance come at a price

    Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is an impressive hybrid with a high price.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro using Texas Instruments products, report shows

    It’s a higher-end device for the new lineup that Apple unveiled last month during its closely watched annual event marking the latest in its handheld devices. TI is getting more traction from personal electronics even as it gets much of its sales from industrials and automotive. The semiconductor company has benefitted as a global shortage has bolstered demand.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • Facebook explains how its October 4th outage started

    Following Monday’s massive service outage that took out all of its services, Facebook has published a blog post detailing what happened yesterday.

  • Robinhood Says SEC Faces High Legal Burden for Changing Broker-App Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. fired a warning shot to regulators, saying efforts to impose new rules on online brokerages’ engagement with customers would face a high legal burden and could ultimately be rejected by U.S. courts. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn a 27-page letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Robinhood laid

  • Best Vintage Cameras Filmmakers and Collectors Should Buy

    Check out our list of vintage Super 8 Cameras and 16mm cameras from Bauer, Bolex, Canon, and other brands.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Android 12 has been released to the Android Open Source Project

    Android 12 is now one step closer to making its way to devices.

  • Samsung Electronics likely to report best quarterly profit in 3 years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.

  • Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

    Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time Windows users.

  • Rode's PSA1+ boom arm works with small mics and cameras too

    Boom arms are basic tools for streamers, but Rode's PSA1 soon became a favorite. The company just unveiled the PSA1+ which looks to improve on the original in small, but important ways.

  • Waltham's Rocket Software names new CEO after 30 years

    Rocket Software, a Waltham enterprise software company with 200 employees in Massachusetts, plans to switch chief executive after more than 30 years in business.

  • This Unstoppable Fintech Stock Is Getting Even Better. Can It Make You a Millionaire?

    This booming company just upgraded its app to add services and become a one-stop financial shop for its users.

  • Review: Dell’s new Inspiron 14 2-in-1 can handle a day’s work on a single charge

    While the snazzy 360 degree hinge on the new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop will be the big marketing focus, it’s the efficiency of the AMD Ryzen processor inside the laptop that I loved most.

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Duality nabs $30M for its privacy-focused data collaboration tools, built using homomorphic encryption

    Duality, a startup founded by groundbreaking cryptographers and data scientists that is building tools to make it easier for companies to share data and collaborate with each other without compromising sensitive information, has raised some funding on the back of some significant early deals, including a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. The startup, which uses homomorphic encryption -- a relatively new technique that lets companies analyze and use encrypted data without needing to decrypt it -- to build more privacy-centric, secure collaboration tools, has raised $30 million in a Series B that includes a number of strategic investors. LG Technology Ventures is leading the round, with Euclidean Capital and the National Bank of Canada's corporate venture capital arm NAventures also participating, along with previous backers Intel Capital (which led Duality's Series A), Hearst Ventures and Team8.