Bicycle Apparels & Accessories Market 2022-2028: Growth, Size, Shares, Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Geographical Segmentations

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle apparels & accessories Market 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Bicycle apparels & accessories. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Bicycle apparels & accessories industry.

The global bicycle apparels & accessories market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.05% and reach a value of USD 9,529.1million by 2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18779695

Market Overview

Major Players includes : -

  • Adidas AG (Germany)

  • Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

  • ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH (Switzerland)

  • LLC (US)

  • PEARL iZUMi (US)

  • Manifattura Valcismon S.P.A. (Italy)

  • Giant Bicycles, Inc (Taiwan)

  • Rapha Racing Limited (UK)

  • POC Sports (Sweden)

  • Fox Head Inc (US)

  • 100% Speedlab

  • Specialized Bicycle Components

  • Black Sheep Cycling (Australia)

  • Velocio. (US)

  • Pas Normal Studios (Denmark)

  • Vaude (Germany)

The report examines the Bicycle apparels & accessories market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/18779695

Market Segmentation

In terms of type segment: -

  • Helmets

  • Jerseys & tees

  • Gloves

  • Pants & shorts

  • Shoes

  • Goggles & glasses

  • Protection gears

  • Socks

  • others

Based on Category Segment: -

  • Mountain bikes

  • Road bikes

  • City bikes

  • others

By Distribution Channel: -

  • Store-based

  • Non-store-based

The store-based channel has further been divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report -https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18779695

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Bicycle Apparels & Accessories Market: Information by Type (Helmets, Jerseys & Tees, Gloves, Pants & Shorts, Shoes, Goggles & Glasses, Protection Gears, Socks, Others), by Category (Mountain Bikes, Road Bikes, City Bikes, Others), by Distribut

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 16

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS 17

1.1.1 GLOBAL BICYCLE APPARELS & ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY TYPE 17

1.1.2 GLOBAL BICYCLE APPARELS & ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY CATEGORY 18

1.1.3 GLOBAL BICYCLE APPARELS & ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 19

1.1.4 GLOBAL BICYCLE APPARELS & ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY REGION 20

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION 21

2.1 DEFINITION 21

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 21

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 21

2.4 MARKET STRUCTURE 21

2.5 KEY BUYING CRITERIA 22

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 23

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS 23

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH 24

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 25

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 26

3.5 FORECAST MODEL 27

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 28

4 MARKET DYNAMICS 29

4.1 INTRODUCTION 29

4.2 DRIVERS 30

4.2.1 STRINGENT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS 30

4.2.2 INCREASING PARTICIPATION IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES 31

4.2.3 INCREASING NUMBER OF TRIATHLETES 31

4.2.4 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS 3

4.3 RESTRAINT 32

4.3.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF PRIVATE LABEL MANUFACTURERS 32

4.3.2 RESTRAINT IMPACT ANALYSIS 33

4.4 OPPORTUNITIES 33

4.4.1 INITIATIVES TAKEN BY GOVERNMENTS TO PROMOTE CYCLING 33

4.4.2 INFLUENCE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND INNOVATIVE MARKETING STRATEGIES 34

Reasons to Buy Bicycle apparels & accessories Market Report:

  1. The new players in the Bicycle apparels & accessories Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.

  2. The key technologies that could impact the global Bicycle apparels & accessories market have been covered in detail.

  3. The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

  4. The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analyzed in the report.

  5. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Bicycle apparels & accessories Market.

  6. The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Purchase this Report (Price 4450 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/18779695


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Absolute Reports Phone : US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@absolutereports.com Web : https://www.absolutereports.com


