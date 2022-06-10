U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Size to Grow by 5935.37 thousand units | Government Initiatives Promoting the Adoption of Bicycles will be a Key Trend | Technavio

·9 min read

This report segments the bicycle carbon frames market by application (manual bicycles and e-bikes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle carbon frames are manufactured with carbon fiber material. These frames have properties such as high stiffness, low weight, and high strength. They reduce bicycle weight and increase performance, which has increased their popularity in the global bicycle market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bicycle Carbon Frames Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

The global bicycle carbon frames market size is expected to grow by 5935.37 thousand units from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

For more highlights and Y-o-Y growth rate, View our Sample Report

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Market Segmentation

By application, the manual bicycle segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for manual bicycles is high, as they are affordable and easy to use. In recent years, the adoption of carbon frames in the manual bicycles segment has increased owing to the rising demand for bicycles that are lightweight and durable.

By geography, APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rising disposable income of major emerging economies such as India and China and the increasing youth population in India will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. China and Taiwan are the key countries for the bicycle carbon frames market in APAC.

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Major Growth Drivers and Trends

The increasing demand for premium bicycles is driving the market. Premium bicycles offer enhanced riding and safety features. Hence, their demand is increasing. They are made using advanced technologies and high-end materials, such as carbon fiber. The target customers of these bicycles include cycling enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and urban commuters. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing high demand for premium bicycles owing to the increasing disposable incomes and rising demand for adventure cycling.

Government initiatives promoting the adoption of bicycles are the key trends in the market. Governments of several countries are promoting bicycles as an alternate means of transportation. For instance, there are designated lanes for bicycles in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK. Such initiatives are leading to the growth of the market.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the bicycle carbon frames market. Download a Sample Report Now!

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Advanced Sports Inc. - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Track Elite Frame, with C10 high modulus carbon, and RIB(Reinforced I-Beam) technology.

  • Battaglin Italia Srl - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Altair, Amarcord, and Casanova.

  • Cicli Pinarello Srl - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as DOGMA F12 DISC and DOGMA F12 RIM.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Propel Advanced SL Disc, TCR Advanced SL, and others.

  • Pending System GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Attain GTC SL, Attain SL, and others.

Reasons to Buy Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bicycle carbon frames market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bicycle carbon frames market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle carbon frames market vendors

Technavio offers analysis and insights that help organizations improve business opportunities. View our Sample Report

Related Reports

BMX Bikes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%

Market growth 2021-2025

5935.37 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

China, Taiwan, Germany, Italy, US, and Vietnam

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Sports Inc., Battaglin Italia Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Planet X Ltd., Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., and Tube Investments of India Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive landscape

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Sports Inc.

  • 10.4 Battaglin Italia Srl

  • 10.5 Cicli Pinarello Srl

  • 10.6 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Pending System GmbH & Co. KG

  • 10.8 Planet X Ltd.

  • 10.9 Ritchey Design Inc.

  • 10.10 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

  • 10.11 Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Tube Investments of India Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bicycle-carbon-frames-market-size-to-grow-by-5935-37-thousand-units--government-initiatives-promoting-the-adoption-of-bicycles-will-be-a-key-trend--technavio-301564073.html

SOURCE Technavio

