Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Size to Grow by 5935.37 thousand units | Government Initiatives Promoting the Adoption of Bicycles will be a Key Trend | Technavio
This report segments the bicycle carbon frames market by application (manual bicycles and e-bikes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle carbon frames are manufactured with carbon fiber material. These frames have properties such as high stiffness, low weight, and high strength. They reduce bicycle weight and increase performance, which has increased their popularity in the global bicycle market.
The global bicycle carbon frames market size is expected to grow by 5935.37 thousand units from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.
For more highlights and Y-o-Y growth rate, View our Sample Report
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Market Segmentation
By application, the manual bicycle segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for manual bicycles is high, as they are affordable and easy to use. In recent years, the adoption of carbon frames in the manual bicycles segment has increased owing to the rising demand for bicycles that are lightweight and durable.
By geography, APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rising disposable income of major emerging economies such as India and China and the increasing youth population in India will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. China and Taiwan are the key countries for the bicycle carbon frames market in APAC.
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Major Growth Drivers and Trends
The increasing demand for premium bicycles is driving the market. Premium bicycles offer enhanced riding and safety features. Hence, their demand is increasing. They are made using advanced technologies and high-end materials, such as carbon fiber. The target customers of these bicycles include cycling enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and urban commuters. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing high demand for premium bicycles owing to the increasing disposable incomes and rising demand for adventure cycling.
Government initiatives promoting the adoption of bicycles are the key trends in the market. Governments of several countries are promoting bicycles as an alternate means of transportation. For instance, there are designated lanes for bicycles in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK. Such initiatives are leading to the growth of the market.
Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the bicycle carbon frames market. Download a Sample Report Now!
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Key Vendor Offerings
Advanced Sports Inc. - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Track Elite Frame, with C10 high modulus carbon, and RIB(Reinforced I-Beam) technology.
Battaglin Italia Srl - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Altair, Amarcord, and Casanova.
Cicli Pinarello Srl - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as DOGMA F12 DISC and DOGMA F12 RIM.
Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Propel Advanced SL Disc, TCR Advanced SL, and others.
Pending System GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers bicycle carbon frames such as Attain GTC SL, Attain SL, and others.
Reasons to Buy Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Report:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the bicycle carbon frames market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the bicycle carbon frames market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle carbon frames market vendors
Technavio offers analysis and insights that help organizations improve business opportunities. View our Sample Report
Related Reports
BMX Bikes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%
Market growth 2021-2025
5935.37 thousand units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.13
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
China, Taiwan, Germany, Italy, US, and Vietnam
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advanced Sports Inc., Battaglin Italia Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Planet X Ltd., Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., and Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Manual bicycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 E-bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive landscape
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Advanced Sports Inc.
10.4 Battaglin Italia Srl
10.5 Cicli Pinarello Srl
10.6 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
10.7 Pending System GmbH & Co. KG
10.8 Planet X Ltd.
10.9 Ritchey Design Inc.
10.10 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
10.11 Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd.
10.12 Tube Investments of India Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bicycle-carbon-frames-market-size-to-grow-by-5935-37-thousand-units--government-initiatives-promoting-the-adoption-of-bicycles-will-be-a-key-trend--technavio-301564073.html
SOURCE Technavio