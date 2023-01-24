U.S. markets closed

Bicycle gearbox system market 2023-2027: Use of electronic gear shifting in bicycles to fuel the market growth as the leading trend- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global bicycle gearbox system market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,497.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of electronic gear shifting in bicycles is a key trend in the market. Electronic gear shifting enables cyclists to switch gears rapidly using electronic switches. It is a reliable system and is efficient across all terrains. The system is accurate and has a battery backup of thousand miles on a single charge. Such technological innovations will make bicycles more efficient, which, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the bicycle gearbox market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2023-2027

Global bicycle gearbox system market - Five forces
The global bicycle gearbox system market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global bicycle gearbox system market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global bicycle gearbox system market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (multiple gear and fixed gear) and application (on-road and track bicycles, off-road bicycles, and others).

  • The multiple gear segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Multiple gears are generally used in sports and mountain bicycles. They offer different speed ranges and are useful in hilly terrains, rocky areas, and difficult road conditions. Several vendors in the market are developing gearboxes with multiple gears. Therefore, an increase in the availability of bicycle gearboxes with advanced features can accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global bicycle gearbox system market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bicycle gearbox system market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. Many European countries are focusing on making their cities car-free cities, which is driving the bicycle market in the region. Cities such as Paris, Copenhagen, and Hamburg have developed an infrastructure of bicycle-only lanes. The introduction of the bicycle-sharing program is another major step taken by European countries. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global bicycle gearbox system market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The need to reduce air pollution is driving the market share growth.

  • Bicycles help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as they do not use any fuel.

  • Governments of several countries, especially in Europe, are constructing bicycle-friendly streets, which encourage commuters to use bicycles. In China, many commuters use battery-operated bikes.

  • The increase in fuel prices is also driving the use of bicycles for daily commuting.

  • Bicycle gearboxes are equipped with a single gear or multiple gears, which helps riders manage the speed.

  • Therefore, the rise in the adoption of bicycles will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The rise in the prices of bicycles with additional gears will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

  • The design of a fixed-gear bicycle is less expensive when compared to bicycles equipped with multiple gears.

  • Moreover, multiple-geared bicycles are expensive and increase the overall weight of the bicycle.

  • In recent years, gearbox manufacturers have equipped their products with advanced technologies to improve speed and reduce climbing effort.

  • The introduction of such systems will further increase the cost of multiple geared bicycles, which, in turn, will further limit the market growth.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this bicycle gearbox system market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bicycle gearbox system market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the bicycle gearbox system market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the bicycle gearbox system market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle gearbox system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive bicycle rack market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 457.24 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (hitch-mounted rack, roof-mounted rack, and trunk-mounted rack), application (household, commercial use, and public services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The bicycle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 22,693.71 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (on-road and track bicycles, off-road bicycles, and x-road and hybrid bicycles), end-user (adults and children), distribution channel (offline and online), propulsion (manual bicycles and motor-assisted bicycles), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Bicycle Gearbox System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

152

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,497.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.9

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AD II Engineering Inc., Campagnolo Srl, Efneo, Fallbrook Technologies Inc., FSA Srl, Kervelo SAS, Kindernay, MAVIC Group, New Effigear, Pinion GmbH, Rohloff AG, Rotor Componentes Technologicos SL, Royal Dutch Gazelle N.V., SHIMANO INC., SR Suntour Inc., SRAM LLC, Sun Race Sturmey Archer Inc., TienYuen Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global bicycle gearbox system market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Multiple gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Fixed gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 On-road and track bicycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Off-road bicycles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Campagnolo Srl

  • 12.4 Efneo

  • 12.5 FSA Srl

  • 12.6 Kervelo SAS

  • 12.7 Kindernay

  • 12.8 MAVIC Group

  • 12.9 New Effigear

  • 12.10 Pinion GmbH

  • 12.11 Rohloff AG

  • 12.12 Rotor Componentes Technologicos SL

  • 12.13 Royal Dutch Gazelle N.V.

  • 12.14 SHIMANO INC.

  • 12.15 SR Suntour Inc.

  • 12.16 SRAM LLC

  • 12.17 Sun Race Sturmey Archer Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

