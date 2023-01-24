Bicycle gearbox system market 2023-2027: Use of electronic gear shifting in bicycles to fuel the market growth as the leading trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global bicycle gearbox system market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,497.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The use of electronic gear shifting in bicycles is a key trend in the market. Electronic gear shifting enables cyclists to switch gears rapidly using electronic switches. It is a reliable system and is efficient across all terrains. The system is accurate and has a battery backup of thousand miles on a single charge. Such technological innovations will make bicycles more efficient, which, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the bicycle gearbox market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2023-2027

Global bicycle gearbox system market - Five forces

The global bicycle gearbox system market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global bicycle gearbox system market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global bicycle gearbox system market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (multiple gear and fixed gear) and application (on-road and track bicycles, off-road bicycles, and others).

The multiple gear segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Multiple gears are generally used in sports and mountain bicycles. They offer different speed ranges and are useful in hilly terrains, rocky areas, and difficult road conditions. Several vendors in the market are developing gearboxes with multiple gears. Therefore, an increase in the availability of bicycle gearboxes with advanced features can accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global bicycle gearbox system market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bicycle gearbox system market.

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. Many European countries are focusing on making their cities car-free cities, which is driving the bicycle market in the region. Cities such as Paris, Copenhagen, and Hamburg have developed an infrastructure of bicycle-only lanes. The introduction of the bicycle-sharing program is another major step taken by European countries. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global bicycle gearbox system market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need to reduce air pollution is driving the market share growth.

Bicycles help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as they do not use any fuel.

Governments of several countries, especially in Europe, are constructing bicycle-friendly streets, which encourage commuters to use bicycles. In China, many commuters use battery-operated bikes.

The increase in fuel prices is also driving the use of bicycles for daily commuting.

Bicycle gearboxes are equipped with a single gear or multiple gears, which helps riders manage the speed.

Therefore, the rise in the adoption of bicycles will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The rise in the prices of bicycles with additional gears will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

The design of a fixed-gear bicycle is less expensive when compared to bicycles equipped with multiple gears.

Moreover, multiple-geared bicycles are expensive and increase the overall weight of the bicycle.

In recent years, gearbox manufacturers have equipped their products with advanced technologies to improve speed and reduce climbing effort.

The introduction of such systems will further increase the cost of multiple geared bicycles, which, in turn, will further limit the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this bicycle gearbox system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bicycle gearbox system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bicycle gearbox system market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bicycle gearbox system market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle gearbox system market vendors

Bicycle Gearbox System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 152 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,497.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.9 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AD II Engineering Inc., Campagnolo Srl, Efneo, Fallbrook Technologies Inc., FSA Srl, Kervelo SAS, Kindernay, MAVIC Group, New Effigear, Pinion GmbH, Rohloff AG, Rotor Componentes Technologicos SL, Royal Dutch Gazelle N.V., SHIMANO INC., SR Suntour Inc., SRAM LLC, Sun Race Sturmey Archer Inc., TienYuen Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Tsubakimoto Chain Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

