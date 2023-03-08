Bicycle lights market size to grow by 139 million units between 2022 and 2027; Technological advances identified as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global bicycle lights market size is estimated to grow by 139 million units from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. The report identifies technological advances as one of the key trends influencing the growth of the market. Vendors are introducing products that focus on increasing the safety of the riding by improving visibility and convenience. For instance, Blaze offers powerful red LED rear light that can be installed on the seat post. It has a speed sensor that displays the rate of travel by the cyclist in mph or kph to other road users. Similarly, some vendors are designing bicycle lights with symbols that help the driver see through the windscreen. These shapes also help in obtaining information in milliseconds, thus helping in adjusting behavior. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing number of bicycle sports events. The number of professional as well as amateur bicycle sports events has increased considerably over the years. Bicycle events such as Tour de France, Giro D'Italia, and Vuelta a Espana have become increasingly popular worldwide. In addition, the increasing number of road, track, and BMX events for both men and women has spurred the demand for bicycles worldwide. This is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

The increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights is the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Daytime running lights (DRLs) increase the visibility of the rider on the road. They can be used in both the front and rear end of the bicycle. However, the incorporation of these lights increases the overall cost of bicycles. Also, price-sensitive customers are skeptical about buying a bicycle with a light, as the lighting device results in additional costs. These factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global Bicycle Lights Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (head light and tail light), type (aftermarket and stock fitted), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the head light segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing focus on cyclist safety and the increasing preference for environment-friendly transportation modes of transportation among people.

By geography, the global bicycle lights market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bicycle lights market.

Europe will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for motor-assisted bicycles is expected to drive the growth of the bicycle lights market in Europe.

Bicycle Lights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86% Market growth 2023-2027 139 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.42 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Augusta Benelux BV, Blackburn, Blitzu, Bright Eyes Products, CATEYE Co. Ltd., Cygolite, Garmin Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goldmore, Knog Pty Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Light and Motion, Lord Benex International Co. Ltd., NiteRider Technical Lighting, Reelight, See.Sense, Serfas, The Smart Bike Lights, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

