U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.75
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,891.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,184.00
    +15.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.90
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.40
    -1.18 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9320
    -0.0430 (-1.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.83
    +1.22 (+6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9640
    -0.1270 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,963.09
    -406.32 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.98
    -12.04 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,926.58
    +7.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Bicycle lights market size to grow by 139 million units between 2022 and 2027; Technological advances identified as a key trend - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global bicycle lights market size is estimated to grow by 139 million units from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. The report identifies technological advances as one of the key trends influencing the growth of the market. Vendors are introducing products that focus on increasing the safety of the riding by improving visibility and convenience. For instance, Blaze offers powerful red LED rear light that can be installed on the seat post. It has a speed sensor that displays the rate of travel by the cyclist in mph or kph to other road users. Similarly, some vendors are designing bicycle lights with symbols that help the driver see through the windscreen. These shapes also help in obtaining information in milliseconds, thus helping in adjusting behavior. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Lights Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Lights Market 2023-2027

Key growth driver:

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing number of bicycle sports events. The number of professional as well as amateur bicycle sports events has increased considerably over the years. Bicycle events such as Tour de France, Giro D'Italia, and Vuelta a Espana have become increasingly popular worldwide. In addition, the increasing number of road, track, and BMX events for both men and women has spurred the demand for bicycles worldwide. This is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenge affecting growth:

The increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights is the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Daytime running lights (DRLs) increase the visibility of the rider on the road. They can be used in both the front and rear end of the bicycle. However, the incorporation of these lights increases the overall cost of bicycles. Also, price-sensitive customers are skeptical about buying a bicycle with a light, as the lighting device results in additional costs. These factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and
forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Global Bicycle Lights Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (head light and tail light), type (aftermarket and stock fitted), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth in the head light segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing focus on cyclist safety and the increasing preference for environment-friendly transportation modes of transportation among people.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global bicycle lights market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bicycle lights market.

  • Europe will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for motor-assisted bicycles is expected to drive the growth of the bicycle lights market in Europe.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region
wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a
Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this bicycle lights market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bicycle lights market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the bicycle lights market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the bicycle lights market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle lights market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The bicycle gearbox system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,497.27 million. The need to reduce air pollution is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rise in the price of bicycles in addition to gears may impede the market growth.

  • The mountain bike market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,540.97 million between 2022 and 2027. Mountain biking tourism, which acts as a catalyst for economic development is a key factor driving the market. An increase in the number of accidents and crashes and related injuries is the major challenge to the global mountain bicycle market growth.

Bicycle Lights Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86%

Market growth 2023-2027

139 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.42

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Augusta Benelux BV, Blackburn, Blitzu, Bright Eyes Products, CATEYE Co. Ltd., Cygolite, Garmin Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goldmore, Knog Pty Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Light and Motion, Lord Benex International Co. Ltd., NiteRider Technical Lighting, Reelight, See.Sense, Serfas, The Smart Bike Lights, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global bicycle lights market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Head light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Tail light - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Stock fitted - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Augusta Benelux BV

  • 12.4 Blackburn

  • 12.5 Blitzu

  • 12.6 Bright Eyes Products

  • 12.7 CATEYE Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Garmin Ltd

  • 12.9 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Goldmore

  • 12.11 Knog Pty Ltd.

  • 12.12 Lezyne USA Inc.

  • 12.13 Light and Motion

  • 12.14 NiteRider Technical Lighting

  • 12.15 Reelight

  • 12.16 The Smart Bike Lights

  • 12.17 Trek Bicycle Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bicycle Lights Market 2023-2027
Global Bicycle Lights Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bicycle-lights-market-size-to-grow-by-139-million-units-between-2022-and-2027-technological-advances-identified-as-a-key-trend---technavio-301764829.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Shale Boom Shows Signs of Peaking as Big Oil Wells Disappear

    America’s biggest oil gushers are shrinking, evidence that companies have drilled through much of their best wells and are poised to reach a plateau in productivity

  • Peak-Oil Fears Cast Shadow Over US Supply Outlook as Costs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of peak oil that haunted global energy markets during the first decade of the 21st century is once again rearing its head. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ Inflation

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • Russian Oil Gets More Pricey as Pool of Asian Buyers Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6

  • Volkswagen pauses on Europe battery plants, awaits EU response to IRA

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen is waiting to hear what Europe's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will be before progressing with plans to build further battery plants in Europe, the company said on Wednesday. "De facto it is the case that we are getting ahead far faster in North America," a person close to the matter said to Reuters, declining to be named. The Financial Times previously reported that Volkswagen was pausing plans for a battery plant in eastern Europe, the next expected plant in the region, and prioritising building a plant in North America where it could reap 9-10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • GM's Autonomous Vehicle Unit Becomes Cost Conscious Following Robotaxi Ramp Up

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) robotaxi unit Cruise is eyeing cost cuts this year as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies sparked investor concerns. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Reuters reports citing Cruise's COO Gil West at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Battery Bonanza Is Being Sparked by Coal’s Exit in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s rapid shift from coal-fired power to cleaner alternatives is underwriting a boom in battery projects able to store solar and wind energy.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Xi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of Confl

  • Environmental Impact of Bitcoin Mining ‘Deserves the Spotlight’: US Senator Markey

    The U.S. Senate yesterday held what lawmakers said was its first-ever hearing on the environmental impact of crypto mining.

  • Nike Women’s VP/GM Whitney Malkiel Steps Down, Amy Montagne to Take on Role

    Additionally, Cathy Sparks will take on the role of VP/GM of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back With More Than $200 Billion In New Investment

    As global fossil fuel demand remains strong and countries look for carbon-friendly production sources, offshore is back in the spotlight

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.