Bicycle Market Report 2022: Size, Trends, Insights, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·7 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Bicycles and Other Cycles (Not Motorized) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Bicycle Market Size

In 2021, after three years of growth, there was decline in the global bicycle market, when its value decreased by -X% to $X. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being observed in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Bicycle Production

In value terms, bicycle production amounted to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production hit record highs in 2021 and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Bicycle Exports

Exports

In 2021, approx. X units of bicycles and other cycles were exported worldwide; rising by X% against the previous year's figure. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, bicycle exports surged to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Exports by Country

China dominates bicycle exports structure, recording X units, which was near X% of total exports in 2021. The following exporters - Cambodia (X units), Germany (X units), Taiwan (Chinese) (X units), the Netherlands (X units), Italy (X units) and Portugal (X units) - each finished at a X% share of total exports.

Exports from China increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Cambodia (+X%), Germany (+X%), the Netherlands (+X%) and Portugal (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Cambodia emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Italy experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Taiwan (Chinese) (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of China and Cambodia increased by +X% and +X% percentage points, while Taiwan (Chinese) (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, China ($X) remains the largest bicycle supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. Taiwan (Chinese) ($X), with a X% share of global exports, became the second country in the ranking. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in China amounted to +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Taiwan (Chinese) (+X% per year) and the Netherlands (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average bicycle export price amounted to $X per unit, declining by -X% against the previous year. Over the last thirteen years, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2009 an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices attained the peak figure at $X per unit in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, export prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Taiwan (Chinese) ($X per unit), while China ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Taiwan (Chinese), while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Bicycle Imports

Imports

In 2021, global imports of bicycles and other cycles rose remarkably to X units, surging by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, imports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at X units in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, bicycle imports rose significantly to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X units), distantly followed by the Netherlands (X units), Japan (X units) and Germany (X units) were the main importers of bicycles and other cycles, together mixing up X% of total imports. The following importers - the UK (X units), Iraq (X units), Austria (X units), the Philippines (X units), Russia (X units), Nigeria (X units), France (X units), the United Arab Emirates (X units) and Thailand (X units) - together shaped X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Nigeria, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X), Germany ($X) and the Netherlands ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports. Japan, the UK, France, Austria, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Thailand, Iraq and Nigeria lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average bicycle import price amounted to $X per unit, increasing by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2009 when the average import price increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average import prices attained the peak figure in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the near future.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was France ($X per unit), while Nigeria ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the UK, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Bicycles and other non-motorized cycles.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Cycleurope AB, Derby Cycle Corporation, Dorel Industries, 3T Cycling, Orient Bikes, Phillips Cycles, Panasonic, Seven Cycles, Suzuki, Tern, Abici, Adler, Alcyon, Author, Bacchetta, Batavus, Battaglin, BMC, British Eagle, Calfee Design, Canyon bicycles, Claud Butler, Cycles Devinci, Dawes Cycles, Derby Cycle, Eddy Merckx Cycles, Gunnar, Jan Janssen, Kona, Look, Malvern Star, Nagasawa, Neil Pryde, Neobike, Olmo

Sources

World - Bicycles and Other Cycles (Not Motorized) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Bicycles and Other Cycles (Not Motorized) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America - Bicycles and Other Cycles (Not Motorized) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific - Bicycles and Other Cycles (Not Motorized) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Australia and Oceania - Bicycles and Other Cycles (Not Motorized) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


